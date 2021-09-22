Dogecoin flies thanks to Mark Cuban and Elon Musk! Where will it go?

Dogecoin has been among the best cryptocurrencies in recent days, with an incredible rally which resulted in the most popular design meme to earn over the 30%, thus settling above quota $ 0.34 for single coin.

A race that was at least partly pushed by Mark Cuban and his statements then reinforced also by an old acquaintance of the world of Dogecoin, the CEO of Tesla Elon Musk.

The sun is back up Dogecoin? Those who want to focus on yes can also find the project on eToro platform (here for a free and unlimited demo account), an intermediary that offers it in a price list of 29+ cryptocurrencies and that allows us to invest also through CopyTrading (with copy of the best in 1 click or possibility to spy on wallets) e CopyPortfolios well structured that also include other cryptocurrencies. They are enough $ 50 to open a real investment account.

Cuban and Musk are still pushing on Dogecoin gas

The names of the two tycoons aren’t exactly new to anyone who closely follows the world of Dogecoin. Cuban already accepts the meme coin at several of its businesses and Tesla’s Elon Musk has repeatedly confirmed that he is an investor and that he is also interested in the active development of the protocol.

Dogecoin is also a medium of exchange for the purchase of goods and services and when it comes to using cryptocurrency, the community is among the strongest in the world.

This the tweet by Mark Cuban who started a question and answer also with i fan from Bitcoin more maximalists, who, as is well known, do not often have this great relationship with Dogecoin. A tweet, that of Cuban, which was followed by the reply by Elon Musk.

I’ve been saying this for some time.

There sponsorship of Cuban then continued also yesterday.

I don’t shill Doge. I shill the prods & services of my companies. Where we allow people to pay in ANY crypto, 95% of the sales are in DOGE. Customers CHOOSE to use DOGE. We can argue everything and anything re BTC, but right now DOGE is the people’s way to pay. #DOGEFACTS https://t.co/59HbSIWh8w – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 15, 2021

In transactions where we allow users to pay with any cryptocurrency, 95% of them choose Doge. We can discuss everything regarding Bitcoin, but for now DOGE is the tool that people are using to pay.

As known, Mark Cuban activated Dogecoin payments for Dallas Mavericks tickets and merchandising, his own basketball club. Cuban is one of Dogecoin’s greatest admirers, and is among those who think it can get to $ 1.

What’s in the short term future for Dogecoin?

On the long-term future, we can only point out ours Doge forecasts, where we have included an in-depth analysis of all the possible scenarios that will affect Dogecoin. As for the short term, we will have to look at the week of the whole sector, which awaits the confirmation of the bull run also with regard to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The only certainty we have is that Dogecoin, after falling below i $ 0.20 per token, it has shown that it still has gasoline to ignite the fire of growth. All this while the usual uninformed have tried to overcome panic in recent weeks, not exactly brilliant for Doge. The dog is back and at least according to what was stated by Mark Cuban And Elon Musk, he is here to stay and potentially play with the most large.