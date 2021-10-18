Dogecoin flies today | Thanks to Elon Musk? Meanwhile, Bitcoin …

A day of great inspiration for the meme token – and despite a little bit of lag, also Dogecoin returns to fly in double figures, exceeding the important threshold of $ 0.25, believed by many analysts to be one resistence very difficult to overcome in the short term.

A good time – which also came thanks to Elon Musk – who with one of his mysterious tweets (which we duly told already this morning) triggered the race of the whole sector.

Dogecoin flies pushed by Elon Musk – and BTC warms up the engines because …

Now they may not be there limits for $ DOGE, which could exploit a possible rally across the sector to overcome other important price thresholds.

Inside we also find the fintech top-notch like CopyTrader for who wants copy the best or even spy on them in their movements. We can then also invest with i CopyPortfolios that replicate the best crypto in the basket. With $ 50 instead, you switch to a real account.

Dogecoin in rally – only Elon Musk has to do with it?

This morning we were amazed by the poor ascendancy from Elon Musk on a market, that of Dogecoin, that has always agitated in a violent way even with a simple tweet. The answer was positive in the very first place Shiba Token, for some time now more responsive than just a $ DOGE, which had historically been its forerunner.

The exact same tweet he triggered the Shiba Token run this morning and that it had had very positive effects on others as well meme token which take up the narrative of the most famous dog on the web.

Eye: historically Dogecoin …

Or rather, the races of $ DOGE in terms of price they have often been a forerunner for the bull run from Bitcoin – in a mechanism that has never been explained by analysts or experts – but which has repeated itself as a pattern in different phases of the life of Bitcoin.

May this be the right time for $ BTC, to return above its all-time high? Hard to say now – even if the support indicated by us at 60,800 $ held – a sign that despite the bears trying to regain control of the market, the strength of $ BTC it seems to be out of reach for even the most grim bears.

The most important levels for Dogecoin for the next few hours

At the time of writing Dogecoin is traded stably above fee 0.26 $ and also held up in the face of the mini-fix of $ BTC and of $ ETH. The key support to defend for the next few hours will be on $ 0.25, while to continue the bull run you will have to move over the $ 0.275, a figure that would confirm the possibility of a short-term run beyond $ 0.30.

OSCILLATOR SIGNAL INDICATOR SIGNAL CCI BUY 📈 MOBILE MEDIA ESP (50) BUY 📈 STOCASTIC BUY 📈 SEM MOBILE MEDIA (50) BUY 📈 AWESOME KEEP ⏹️ MOBILE AVERAGE ESP (100) BUY 📈 MOMENTUM BUY 📈 SEM MOBILE AVERAGE (100) BUY 📈 MACD BUY 📈 MOBILE AVERAGE ESP (200) BUY 📈 ULTIMATE BUY 📈 SEM MOBILE MEDIA (200) BUY 📈

The main indicators on Doge ad 1 week

The summary of the technical analysis we have just reported indicates a positive trend expected, for which it will be important to keep the levels indicated by us above. With all due respect to the many who had sung yet another funeral of $ DOGE. A funeral that, even in this case, proved to be very premature.