Dogecoin Forecast: DOGE Attempt to Break Resistance, Target $ 0.30?

The price of Dogecoin was not very volatile and not very responsive compared to its performance at the beginning of the year. Even though it has recovered nearly 77% from its low, one would expect a more noticeable bullish pull to occur sooner or later. Furthermore, the cryptocurrency market has been in a very bullish trend over the past week and the DOGE may just be one of the last to go. Much of the previous Dogecoin rally was fueled by the hype and influence of social media, so the use case and stability of a coin that has been driven primarily by hype and culture needs to be questioned.

Over the past 2 months, the cryptocurrency has been trading inside a side phase. Whenever the price hit a support or resistance, the DOGE bounced back to the opposite side. Just in the last few days, the price has undergone one of those turnaround jerks.