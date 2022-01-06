Dogecoin: from parody to revolution

What started as a harmless joke and parody has become one currency who managed to conquer the world. Dogecoin is described as “Fun and friendly money on the Internet” and it is as interesting as the meme that started it all. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

You must have heard of Dogecoin somewhere in the news. From the tweets of Elon Musk on cryptocurrency to yours increasing value, Dogecoin did news everywhere!

Chances are, you have a lot of questions about what this Dogecoin is. How to pronounce? What does it do? And most importantly, as a working professional, should you invest?

It was originally created as a lighthearted joke for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Despite this unusual origin story, it exploded in popularity in 2021 and Dogecoin grew hand in hand with that of the original Doge meme.

Today the cypto is considered to be one of the most important currencies in the world of cryptocurrencies which is not bound by contracts, disputes, hostility in the community And uncontrolled forks. In many ways, it can be defined as the “cryptocurrency of the people“.

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that started out as a meme and has been around for a long time seven years. It was launched in 2013 thanks to a specific Japanese dog breed called Shiba Inu. Fast forward to 2021, a wave of “crypto-hype“.

How was it born?

If you’ve spent any time on the internet in the last decade, you’ve probably heard of the Doge meme with the iconic Shiba, his inner monologue expressed in comic books with no modifiers: “So scare” “Very noble” And “Oh.”

At the peak of the meme’s popularity in 2013, Jackson Palmer, an Australian marketer for one of the largest tech companies in the world, made a joke by combining two of the internet’s most talked about topics: cryptocurrency and Doge. It was one joke aimed at the bizarre world of cryptocurrencies.

“Investing in Dogecoin”, tweeted Palmer, “I’m pretty sure it’s the next big thing”. The tweet received a lot of attention. Palmer continued the joke by purchasing the domain Dogecoin.com and loaded a modified Shiba into one currency. He left a note on the site: “if you want to make Dogecoin a reality, contact us“.

From the other side of the world, Billy Markus, a software engineer fromIBM obsessed with video games, saw Palmer’s note. He had just finished working on a project he called “cryptocurrency for fools”And was taken from Palmer’s idea. After that there was no turning back when they joined hands and founded Dogecoin that year.

How to pronounce?

Some people pronounce Dogecoin as “Dogue Coin“While others prefer to call it”Dodge Coin“.

Who is making Dogecoin popular?

Numerous personalities have also shared their views on Dogecoin. What prompted the currency to gain significant public attention are Elon Musk’s tweets. Another celebrity who claims Dogecoin is Gene Simmons. He actively promoted Dogecoin to his followers.

What is the connection with Elon Musk?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called his favorite cryptocurrency on Twitter “Doge”. Musk also coined the term “cryptocurrency popular“.

Tech tycoon Elon Musk is one of the biggest fans of canine cryptocurrency and often tweets about it, which constantly increases its price. According to reports, the most recent peak in cryptocurrency was the 95.76%.

Is Dogecoin going to the moon?

Elon Musk aka Dogefather announced that the mission SpaceX is ready to launch DUKE-1 on the Moon in 2022 and SpaceX will accept Dogecoin as payment.

This announcement came from Musk’s Twitter account on May 10, 2021. Tesla’s CEO told one of his 45 million Twitter followers that Doge will be the first cryptocurrency and meme in space.

What is its value?

Dogecoin is there today fourth largest cryptocurrency. The market capitalization is 54.354 billion.

How is Dogecoin different from Bitcoin?

Although it is Bitcoin that Dogecoin are cryptocurrencies, they have big differences. One significant difference is theabsence of a limit for life on the number of Dogecoins that can be created. Bitcoins, on the other hand, have an upper limit of 21 million. Bitcoin limits the maximum possible number of coins that can be created.

What can you do with a Doge coin?

On sites like Reddit And Twitch, Dogecoins are used for tip to the people. Dogecoin has financed the charity Doge 4 water and raised 50 million Dogecoin to build a water well in Kenya. It is often used as a means of crowdfunding.

Dogecoin is also valuable in online casino as it offers fast and secure transactions. Dogecoin is also used in online shopping with a number of sites offering discounts for the use of cryptocurrency.

Should you invest?

Since there is no lifetime limit on Dogecoins, millions of new coins are put on the market every day. There is minimal incentive to hold the cryptocurrency for the long term. When the world saw Dogecoin’s monumental growth, everyone wanted a bite of the pie.

So, if you are ready for the risks which derive from nature highly volatile of Dogecoins, it is better not to be an investor. Plus, Doge is literally one meme coin, built with the intent to mock the concept of Bitcoin. That is why it is extremely volatile and susceptible to random market movements. The Doge (coin) are risky assets, so be sure to do your research before adding them to your investment plans.

How to buy or sell Dogecoin?

The best way to buy, sell And keep Dogecoin is on the cryptocurrency exchange platforms. They provide the most convenient methods of buying and selling. You can make purchases on platforms such as Coinbase, Robinhood, and Kraken.

To purchase Dogecoin on these platforms, you will need to download a cryptocurrency wallet such as the official wallet on the project website, Block.io, a multi-currency wallet or Freewalet, another multi-currency wallet. You can also use the official hardware wallet Ledger Nano C for added security.

How is cryptocurrency stored?

Dogecoins are stored in a specific portfolio or in an account you own with a cryptocurrency exchange. Portfolios based on cloud developed by third parties are the simplest option. You can set it up in under two minutes and you don’t have to worry about installing any software.

The problem lies in the control you have over your cryptocurrency because you depend entirely on third parts to keep Dogecoins safe. In the event of a security breach, your credentials may be compromised and your account may be emptied.

Can Dogecoin reach $ 1? How long will it take?

Social media users and some cryptocurrency watchers expect Doge’s price to jump to $ 1 by the end of the year, while other forecasts suggest it will take several years to reach that level. Doge-coin is highly speculative, with the potential to lose all of its value in an extended bear market.

But what is the market capitalization to reach $ 1? Celebrities, social media users, and some cryptocurrency viewers expect the price to jump to $ 1 by the end of 2021, unlike other forecasts that suggest it will take several years to reach that level.

Our recommendation

Cryptocurrencies, in general, as already described in the article “Bitcoin scams: the risks of cryptocurrencies” involve risks, Dogecoins are no exception. If you want to experiment, it’s always worth buying a few coins and familiarizing yourself with the system rather than wasting more than a token amount of your hard-earned cash.