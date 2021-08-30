Dogecoin has jumped the demand for Shiba Inu dogs

The popularity of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has led to a surge in demand for the Shiba Inu dog breed, but is accompanied by breeders’ fears of growing cases of dog mistreatment, abuse and neglect, Coin Rivet reported.

What happened

Coin Rivet quoted a statement from Jeri Burnside, co-founder of the Shiba Club and Southern California Shiba Rescue, which he advocates as indiscriminate mass breeding by “backyard ranchers and puppy mills”Could lead this popular dog breed to become a ‘fad’.

Poorly bred dogs could suffer from several health problems, including the possibility of developing glaucoma.

A lack of awareness of the character traits of the Shiba Inu breed from inexperienced owners has compounded this crisis, Burnside added.

Shibas will never be completely reliable off the leash, as this Japanese hunting dog breed was developed using wolf genetics, Burnside noted.

Animal advocacy organizations are struggling to handle the influx of poorly bred, untrained, non-socializing Shibas who are abandoned by their owners, Burnside said.

Because it is important

The Shiba Inu breed is experiencing high demand from dog lovers thanks to the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk and the popularity of Dogecoin, a Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency; In June Musk announced that he had adopted a Shiba Inu dog who was given the name ‘Floki’.

Basically born as a joke in 2013, Dogecoin rose to prominence this year, largely thanks to Musk’s support; The YTD performance of the meme cryptocurrency is an extraordinary 4,917.5%.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was up nearly 0.5% daily to $ 0.2860.

