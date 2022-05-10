Dogecoin in the hands of Jeff Bezos! Will Dogecoin Take Down Bitcoin? Will he take first place? DOGE DOGEUSD Dogecoin on Amazon? Andy Jassy confirms..

photo freepik.com

Jeff Bezos began following the official account of Dogecoin creator Billy Markus Shibetoshi Nakamoto, sparking the imagination of Dogecoin supporters. It’s worth remembering, though, that while current Amazon CEO Andy Jassy believes in cryptocurrencies, he doesn’t think the store will introduce them any time soon.

Although in mid-April the CEO of Amazon spoke about cryptocurrencies and NFTs in a way that did not give hope for a quick introduction of a new form of payment, many people believe that after the profile of the creator of Dogecoin by the founder of the giant of electronic commerce is a good sign.

Real-time chart of Dogecoin DOGEUSD DOGE cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day timeframe

Dogecoin is a unique meme coin. While you rarely hear of a serious fund or casual investor buying dog crypto for any reason other than pure speculation, some of the world’s richest people officially believe in the project. The best example is billionaire Elon Musk. Another American businessman and owner of the NBA Dallas Mavericks team has publicly admitted that “meme cryptocurrency is the strongest medium of exchange.”