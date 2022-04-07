Dogecoin Increases in Value as Musk Buys Three Billion Twitter

Dogecointhe cryptocurrency that is fashionable among celebrities, such as Elon Musk, increased in value by 10 percent after buying three billion dollars worth of Twitter stock. It’s amazing the value of Dogecoin and how it rises by the movements of Musk.

It was last Monday when it was revealed that Elon Musk acquired a share of 9.2% from Twitter, a purchase that was at least three billion dollars. Dogecointhe cryptocurrency what Musk frequently owns and supports, it immediately shot up 10% on the news.

Dogecoin’s DOGE token jumped from $.143 to around $.156 within two days of Musk’s purchase of Twitter. It is currently trading at around .15, according to the price tracker CoinGecko.

Musk spoke in support of Dogecoin and others cryptocurrencies on countless occasions. In many cases, his posts impacted the prices of said digital currencies. Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency which was created in 2013 as a joke.

Based on the doge meme, that portrays a Shiba Inu, its co-creators, billy markus and jackson palmer, they did not intend that Dogecoin would be taken seriously: it was “created for suckers,” Markus wrote in a post on Reddit 2021. “I put it together, without any expectation or plan. It took about 3 hours to make.”

Musk is a very constant user of Twitter, often posting his opinions on cryptocurrencies, along with a variety of other topics. He also posts on Twitter itself.

Do you want an edit button? ? Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

“Freedom of expression is essential to a functioning democracy,” tweeted Musk on March 25, as part of a poll he submitted to his 80 million followers. “Do you think that Twitter strictly adhere to this principle?

He added that the “consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.” One day later, Musk insisted that he might be looking to start a new platform of social media.