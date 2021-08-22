Dogecoin, influencers prepare ‘The Doge Conference’

Several major influencers of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) teamed up to organize ‘The Doge Conference’, featuring speakers, musical artists and even the chance to win a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck.

Bringing together the crypto sector

Jenny Q Ta, a Wall Street veteran and cryptocurrency expert, is the founder and director of the Doge Conference, an event that she hopes will unite the cryptocurrency community.

“Within the cryptocurrency industry, Doge is known for having the most supportive and inclusive community, a community that we affectionately refer to as the ‘Doge Family’ or ‘Doge Army’,” Ta said.

“While other cryptocurrency communities tend to be more exclusive, The Doge Conference’s unifying vision aims to bring all cryptocurrency communities together, putting aside our differences and recognizing the fact that we stand together in this blockchain universe.”

The conference will be held in March of next year in Las Vegas; although the names of the official speakers have not yet been disclosed, in the coming months the organizers will announce the guests and musical events.

The team behind the conference

This year Dogecoin unleashed a real storm, going from less than $ 0.01 to $ 0.75 per coin; Meme coin highs were hit in May, and since then the canine-themed cryptocurrency has dropped more than 50% to around $ 0.30 per coin.

The astounding movement of the coin has turned investors into real enthusiasts, with some Dogecoin influencers gaining hundreds of thousands of followers on social platforms; @DogecoinRise on Twitter is a great example.

Dogecoin Rise’s real name is Kenneth Moran. Moran opened his Twitter account on Dogecoin in January and already has nearly half a million followers; Moran is officially the Marketing and Business Development Director of the Doge Conference. In April Moran joined the Benzinga Power Hour.

Moran is not alone on the conference board; as well as Moran and Ta, the musician and producer Aaron Bowley will direct the entertainment part of the event; according to the organizers, the conference will be attended by several speakers and entertainers belonging to the world of celebrities, although nothing official has yet been announced.

The hope of being able to lead by example

Organizers hope the Dogecoin conference will be inclusive for all and set a new standard for cryptocurrency communities.

“Our hope is to be an example for other cryptocurrency communities to follow,” said Ta; “As many different cryptocurrency enthusiasts will join our conference and find a friendly welcome there, we hope they bring the same unified message and mindset back to their communities, making the entire cryptocurrency industry a friendlier, more welcoming place. and more cooperative “.

This is not the first Dogecoin themed event planned: in October this year, in fact, the ‘Dogepalooza’ will take place in Texas.

What could happen

The Doge Conference official website launch was Thursday morning, with several announcements from Ta, Moran and Bowley.