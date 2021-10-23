Dogecoin is more than a meme coin when it comes to DeFi

The meme-inspired dogecoin remains a hotly debated cryptocurrency asset. Especially after hitting an all-time high of $ 0.72 on May 8. However, despite making headlines this year due to its volatility, doge is still considered a meme for many serious investors.

This is partly due to its instability, lack of liquidity and utility, and potential endless supply that worries skeptics. Especially those outside the cryptocurrency space.

One solution has been to bring evidence of labor resources to decentralized finance (DeFi) markets. This was recently done by BTCST with its τDoge.

τDoge is a wrapped dogecoin that allows users to access the benefits of DeFi. For example, betting and earning rewards, bringing greater capital efficiency and liquidity to the market. As a remunerative resource that makes Doge work, he also brings dogecoin to DeFi.

Dogecoin is a hugely popular cryptocurrency, largely thanks to frequent tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk about his favorite asset.

It initially started out as a meme coin in 2013. Since then, its value has soared, with 2021 seeing an increase of nearly 13,000%.

Despite its mainstream focus, diehard follower community, and celebrity support, one of dogecoin’s biggest weaknesses is its minimal use in the real world. According to the Cryptwerk business directory, of the 32 million businesses in the United States, more than 1,400 accept payments or tips in doge.

Another problem with doge is that it doesn’t have a supply limit. So investors are skeptical about investing due to the potential endless supply of tokens. Add to this the fact that dogecoin’s block rewards happen every minute. That’s 600,000 new coins every hour, 14.4 million every day and 5.26 billion every year.

Before 2014, Doge had a supply limit, which amounted to 100 billion coins. However, in February of that year, founder Jackson Palmer decided to remove it to discourage people from keeping it.

As many have pointed out, this makes the asset inflationary and, by default, decreases its value, although you can trade it on reputable platforms such as Bitcoin Profit. Not only that, but many analysts have pointed out that doge’s meteoric rise is due to its scarce liquidity and the extreme growth of the network. This is mostly due to key opinion leaders like Musk and community members actively supporting the doge.

This is neither efficient nor sustainable. However, there is still a loyal community of doge holders who would like to make better use of the doge. They would like to make the coin work for more community members and holders.

DeFi, the dogecoin solution



DeFi, the dogecoin solution

To find a viable solution to meet the growing demand of the doge community looking for more productive ways to HODL doge, the wrapped version of the doge with hashrate was introduced. This wrapped token, known as tau doge, or τDoge, is a synthetic asset or tokenized version of another cryptocurrency that allows doge to trade and cross-chain trade. τDoge allows users to do more with their doge, such as earning rewards and betting on various DeFi applications. As τDoge brings more utility to dogecoin across multiple use cases, capital efficiency and liquidity are greatly increased compared to doge simply found in a wallet. The mechanism of the Tau protocol allows users to have any token participate in DeFi in a wrapped form.