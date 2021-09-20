Dogecoin is on the verge of exiting the top 10 crypto

Source: AdobeStock / jlmcanally

Dogecoin (DOGE) is on the verge of exiting the top 10 of the cryptocurrencies of greater value following the heavy losses it has suffered in the last two weeks, while others crypto asset have outperformed this meme coin.

At 11:16 UTC, DOGE was down 10.5% in the past 24 hours and more than 31% in the past 14 days. The coin traded at USD 0.214, which is right around the low of the September 7 crypto market correction, a price level not seen since the beginning of August this year.

Dogecoin 90 Day Price Chart:

Source: coingecko.com

Dogecoin threatened by Avalanche

As DOGE’s price decline accelerated, its ranking among the most valuable crypto assets also declined, from being ranked in the top five in April and May to being on the verge of completely exiting the top 10.

Despite falling significantly from its highs, however, dogecoin’s market cap still remains significantly above that of the next crypto asset on the list, the token AVAX from Avalanche.

With a current market cap of $ 13.8 billion, AVAX would need more than double that number to reach dogecoin’s $ 28.4 billion market cap.

Alternatively, dogecoin could also continue to fall, and in that case it would fall below AVAX if it lost just over half its price from current levels. DOGE was down about 35% in one month, while AVAX was up over 60% in the same time period.

The popular meme coin, fueled by Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweets among other things, first entered the top 10 at the end of January this year during a massive pump, believed to have been orchestrated by the Reddit forum. by WallStreetBets. DOGE has further increased by 7,500% in one year.

It has since embarked on a roller coaster ride that took it as low as $ 0.74, before dropping more than 70% from its current price.

____

Loading... Advertisements

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

To know more:

– Mark Cuban owns 494 USD in Dogecoin

– Dogecoin Fan Sues Coinbase For ‘Tricking’ Him Into Providing Liquidity

– Aspiring Dogecoins flood the market with Pump and dump

– Dogecoin Needs 3 Conditions Fulfilled to Move Beyond USD 1

– Are GameStop-Style Surges In Crypto Any Different From Old Pumps & Dumps?

– “Most Honest Shitcoin” Dogecoin, will survive along with Bitcoin