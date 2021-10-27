Dogecoin is preparing for the turnaround, will it succeed?

Analysts have predicted that the Dogecoin price is poised to explode. DOGE creator Billy Markus had stated that once nodes are upgraded to version 1.14.4, there will be a reduction in transaction fees on the Dogecoin network. Proponents expect the reduction in fees to increase DOGE’s utility and trigger a rally.

Justin Bennet, cryptocurrency analyst and founder of Cryptocademy HQ, shared his bullish outlook on DOGE. The analyst has predicted a 500-1000% increase in the price of DOGE.

The analyst in question expressed his bullish sentiment towards DOGE in a tweet thread. Dogecoin could start a multi-year surge of 500-1000% if it manages to break up the short-term dynamic bearish trendline.

Will the Dogefather return to the field after the Dogecoin update?

Other important supporters are also supporting the DOGE who believe it is on the launch pad. Billionaire Elon Musk is truly one of them. Tesla’s boss stressed the importance of DOGE’s drop in transaction fees and worked with the Dogecoin team on it.

To report the great work of the co-founder of DOGE, who is seeking support from the operators of the network nodes, asking them to update their nodes so that the blockchain works more efficiently.

Dogecoin’s high transaction fee has been widely discussed, which is a cause for concern for many in the community. Especially since it started to rise exponentially this year due to the unprecedented increase in its popularity. Although the fee has somewhat stabilized since its peak in May, it still remains high enough to hinder the use of cryptocurrency as a means of payment. The definitive update is awaited with trepidation.

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin forecasts

At the time of writing, the DOGE price is $ 0.2630, on test for the breakout of the bearish dynamic trendline and possible trend reversal.

As anticipated, with the confirmation of the bullish break-out, the Dogecoin price would quickly reach the first bullish target, the supply area between $ 0.40 / $ 0.44.

A possible subsequent strong bullish impulse should not be underestimated when the update confirms the good intentions that could lead the price towards the all-time high of the cryptocurrency.

