Dogecoin Is Ready For Further Losses Despite Recent Protocol Update

Buterin’s statement was well received by the community and considered a bullish development that prepares Dogecoin for the future of cryptocurrencies. Following comments from the Ethereum founder, Dogecoin unveiled an update that reduced transaction fees on the DOGE network.

Bearish trend on Dogecoin, are we awaiting the update of the protocol?

DOGE currently runs on the Dogecoin blockchain, derived from Litecoin’s scrypt technology. The development team is currently testing two minor nodes before the final update is released.

In a recent report, Robinhood stated that 62% of its crypto market’s revenue comes from buying DOGE. The Exchange recently introduced a commission-free recurring buy feature for passionate traders called Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) and who buy their favorite cryptocurrencies. Considering the popularity of DOGE on Robinhood, adding this feature is likely to increase the number of Dogecoin buyers and owners and should increase the price accordingly.

The publication of the protocol update is therefore awaited.