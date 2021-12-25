Dogecoin is ready for the revolution with GigaWallet

The Trailmap of the Dogecoin Foundation. This is the roadmap for the commitments that will help grow the cryptocurrency. At the same time, the consensus of investors who are part of the community will also increase. But the real revolution announced is called GigaWallet. Let’s find out what it is.

GigaWallet: the Dogecoin service for your platform

Many of the proposals and initiatives indicated in the new Trailmap from the Dogecoin Foundation they concern developers who wish to integrate cryptocurrency into their platforms. The goal is therefore to make everything simpler, faster and, above all, useful for users.

So here is the project GigaWallet, an open source initiative that seeks to fill this gap by providing a solution API configurable in seconds. This allows the developer to add transactions Dogecoin on its platform quickly and easily. But let’s see how an excerpt from the official Trailmap describes the advantages of this revolution well:

GigaWallet aims to provide two levels of API, the first for processing and validating traditional Dogecoin transactions, with a modern event architecture ready to connect with message queues and web APIs. The second will be the APIs to be integrated with the Dogecoin Keyring App & SDK proposal. This is a mobile-first solution that will allow platforms using the GigaWallet to charge directly from their App to the Dogecoin Keyring App to be approved by the user.

In short, a really interesting choice that not only provides usefulness to the developers and owners of one platform, but also safety to users. Among other things, this Trailmap describes well the will of Dogecoin to get out of that idea that sees it only as a speculative crypto. We therefore look forward to the realization of this and all the other projects mentioned, confident that they will contribute to the growth of this booming industry.

Finally let us remember that just Elon Musk he defined Dogecoin the solution to the problems of Ethereum. Do you want to see that once again Tesla’s boss will prove he’s right?