Dogecoin is the most viewed cryptocurrency in Asia, surpassing ethereum and cardano

Dogecoin took first place in Asia among the most viewed cryptocurrencies in Asia, while Ethereum came in second. At least this is what appears from the list on CoinMarketCap of the top 10 most viewed cryptocurrencies in Asia. Moonbeam (GLMR) was the third most viewed cryptocurrency in Asia on CoinMarketCap and BNB (BNB) ranked below it in fourth position. On the other hand, Floki Inu (FLOKI) was the fifth most viewed cryptocurrency on the website, while Solana (SOL) took the sixth place.

Cardano, Polygon, Fantom and Saitama took the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth slots respectively. Below is the list of DOGE, FLOKI and SAITAMA that have attracted the interest of Asian investors in meme coins during the period under consideration.

On January 14, 2022, Dogecoin’s father and Tesla CEO Elon Musk declared Dogecoin’s acceptance as a legal form of payment on Tesla’s website for the selected merchandise. More recently, Elon Musk urged Mcdonald to accept Dogecoin as payment.

On January 9, 2022, Floki Inu decided to begin a smooth transition to a DAO following extensive discussions with key and strategic consultants, as well as a review of data and information from several reputable sources. On January 8, 2022, The Saitama announced the launch of the SaitaMask wallet, certified by the auditing firm CertiK to be declared “trouble-free and resistant to hackers”.