If Dogecoin hasn’t gone well over the last few weeks, the attention on the token inspired by a Shiba Inu dog continues to be very strong, even at the media level. So much so as to inspire a long list of similar projects which aim to repeat the deeds, perhaps also relying on the confusion created by the similarity with the progenitor.

Particularly, over the last few hours DOGE has collected two authoritative supports, by prominent personalities of the cryptographic world. Confirming the fact that the project still seems destined for a great future.

Su Zhu: Dogecoin is the popular class token

According to Su Zhu, CEO of Three Arrows Capital, Dogecoin would be the popular class token. Adding that anyone can own some and that it would be four times more popular than Ethereum.

Therefore very flattering opinions, which are also supported by a considerable amount of data, such as to confirm the remarkable feeling between DOGE and the traders. In particular, those operating on Robinhood, where even 62% of the platform’s cryptocurrency revenue concerns the now famous meme coin invented by Billy Marcus And Jackson Palmer. The statements were made during an interview conducted by “The Game Theory of Crypto Podcast” and they went to intertwine with another authoritative endorsement, that of Jenny Q. Ta, leaked in the last hours.

The statements of Jenny Q. Ta

During a detailed interview with Decrypt, Jenny Q. Ta she said she was attracted to Dogecoin for a number of good reasons. Starting from the fact that the token seems safe and is a low-risk tool for those intending to start investing in cryptocurrencies.

He then wanted to highlight the true specialty of the famous meme coin, that is, its being a kind of fun. Clear reference to the spirit of a community that seems intent on cultivating above all the playful side of Dogecoin. As did its main supporter, that is Elon Musk, with his repeated tweets in support of the project.

Furthermore the token represents a valid tool to bring children closer to digital assets, perhaps buying small quantities, as Mark Cuban usually does with his children. Reasons that led her to become a Dogecoin evangelist.

Who is Jenny Q. Ta?

Jenny Q. Ta is best known in the crypto space for her decision to launch CoinLinked, in May 2020. Her name has returned to the fore in recent days, as she is now going to direct HODL Assets, after the decision to move the company from South Africa to San Francisco. To better understand her figure, it is necessary to add that she is a great supporter of digital money boasts over 120,000 followers on Twitter.

Wall Street veteran and founder of the investment firm Titan Securities and the broker-dealer Vantage Investments, converted to cryptography last year, launching CoinLinked. She described it as a “decentralized blockchain solution aimed at connecting today’s traditional markets with tomorrow’s digital currencies.”

However, it should also be emphasized that Ta herself repeatedly wanted to warn investors in her interviews. In particular, inviting them not to expose themselves too much, consequently risking the financial crash. Statements that fall within his public role, in which he tries to best exercise a principle of personal responsibility.

