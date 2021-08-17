Dogecoin likes sport, from Messi to entire NBA teams

The tip of an iceberg as big as the notoriety of cryptocurrencies these days. Bitcoin, of course. Dogecoin, likewise. Apparently.

The Watford Football Club received a sponsorship from Dogecoin, with the iconic dog Shiba Inu appearing on the game jersey of the Hornets, so called (the Hornets) because of the yellow and black striped uniform. The American ownership of Watford directly announced the important partnership. The deal is in collaboration with crypto casino and sports betting platform Stake.com, which announced in July that it has signed a multi-year partnership with Premier teams, paid for in cryptocurrency, among other things.

Cryptocurrencies in sport: Dogecoin, from Watford to the Milanese through Juve. And the PSG

To celebrate the partnership, Stake.com said it will launch several crypto-themed initiatives, including a 10 million Dogecoin giveaway through their platform. The company is also UFC’s first betting partner in Latin America and Asia. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with a club that has such an immense history but still a truly innovative spirit,” said Stake.co.uk CEO Mladen Vuckovic about the new partnership with Watford. “We are committed to becoming a vital part of the Watford family and we have a number of exciting fan initiatives planned for the coming months!”

Cryptocurrencies, therefore, are entering into tackles on the world of football, with the main digital currencies announcing partnerships with more famous clubs. Like Milan, which announced a multi-year partnership with BitMEX, the first Official Sleeve Partner and Official Cryptocurrency Trading Partner of the club that was Berlusconi. Also in this case, the digital coin brend will be visible on the sleeve of the official uniform of the men’s and women’s team, in all competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, and on the sleeve of the Rossoneri eSports team, AQM, marking another world premiere. for Milan.

Even the cousins ​​of Inter and Roma have established agreements with as many companies that deal with crypto and blockchain technology as the main sponsor, without forgetting the NFTs of Juventus, or those of Messi’s cryptocurrencies. That in his newly signed contract with Paris St-Germain he wanted to include a package. Dogecoin also the world of basketball in particular that of the NBA. It was thanks to Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and the subsequent exchange of tweets with Elon Musk to make the cryptocurrency prices soar, whose logo is graphically based on an internet meme representing a Shiba Inu dog, a canine breed. Japanese recognized by the FCI. As reported by CNBC magazine, Kuban has long relied on Dogecoin, with whom it has long accepted crypto payments, of which Dogecoin is the most used for detachment from buyers.