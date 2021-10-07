Despite the increase in prices, the level of daily transactions has fallen to lows not recorded since December 2017.

According to data from Bit Info Charts, DOGE’s number of daily transactions dropped to 16,000 for the first time in four years. With a 70% drop from all-time highs, when it hit its highs of $ 0.73, market capitalization fell to $ 29 billion.

What is Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency whose logo graphically refers to Shiba Inu dog, a well-known internet meme. Born as a joke on December 8, 2013, it developed rapidly and, in January 2018, it reached over one billion dollars and, in these days, has even touched six billion. It is a highly volatile investment, subject to swings in value with peaks and falls.

At the time of launch, a single Dogecoin was worth exactly 0.00026 US dollars. Buying and using is the same as any other cryptocurrency.

You open a virtual wallet, buy a quantity of Dogecoin with your own currency from one of the many platforms that deal with exchanges and then you can buy goods or services on portals that accept them as payment methods.

Dogecoins are based on a proof-of-work protocol and how other cryptocurrencies can be created through mining.