Elon Musk returns to talk about cryptocurrencies and Dogecoin in particular. This time in the tweets of the Tesla issue, among the most hungry investors for digital currencies, the Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency-meme that was a few months ago protagonist of a real rally.
And in particular the high costs associated with transactions. Musk said it is “very important that the fees on Dogecoins decrease to make them usable to buy things like movie tickets.”
The idea came from the recent survey held on the profile of the CEO of the global cinema chain AMC, Adam Aron, who publicly asked if his company, in addition to Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin cash, should also accept Dogecoin (DOGE) for online payments.
Given the clear victory of the supporters (68%), Aron then stated that the group will try to integrate him, but according to Elon Musk the fees could be a problem.
With ittraditional currency payments, iThe cost of the transaction is borne by the recipient, or by the seller, while with cryptocurrencies it is always and only by the sender, or by the customer making the purchase.
Title gives wings, but historical highs remain far away
Elon Musk’s intervention boosted Dogecoin’s value, which gained over 6% to $ 0.2239 yesterday.
Despite the increase in prices, the level of daily transactions has fallen to lows not recorded since December 2017.
According to data from Bit Info Charts, DOGE’s number of daily transactions dropped to 16,000 for the first time in four years. With a 70% drop from all-time highs, when it hit its highs of $ 0.73, market capitalization fell to $ 29 billion.
What is Dogecoin
Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency whose logo graphically refers to Shiba Inu dog, a well-known internet meme. Born as a joke on December 8, 2013, it developed rapidly and, in January 2018, it reached over one billion dollars and, in these days, has even touched six billion. It is a highly volatile investment, subject to swings in value with peaks and falls.
At the time of launch, a single Dogecoin was worth exactly 0.00026 US dollars. Buying and using is the same as any other cryptocurrency.
You open a virtual wallet, buy a quantity of Dogecoin with your own currency from one of the many platforms that deal with exchanges and then you can buy goods or services on portals that accept them as payment methods.
Dogecoins are based on a proof-of-work protocol and how other cryptocurrencies can be created through mining.