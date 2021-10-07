Elon Musk returns to talk about cryptocurrencies and Dogecoin in particular. This time in the tweets of the Tesla issue, among the most hungry investors for digital currencies, the Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency-meme that was a few months ago protagonist of a real rally.

And in particular the high costs associated with transactions. Musk said it is “very important that the fees on Dogecoins decrease to make them usable to buy things like movie tickets.”

The idea came from the recent survey held on the profile of the CEO of the global cinema chain AMC, Adam Aron, who publicly asked if his company, in addition to Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin cash, should also accept Dogecoin (DOGE) for online payments.

Given the clear victory of the supporters (68%), Aron then stated that the group will try to integrate him, but according to Elon Musk the fees could be a problem.

With ittraditional currency payments, iThe cost of the transaction is borne by the recipient, or by the seller, while with cryptocurrencies it is always and only by the sender, or by the customer making the purchase.

Title gives wings, but historical highs remain far away

Elon Musk’s intervention boosted Dogecoin’s value, which gained over 6% to $ 0.2239 yesterday.

