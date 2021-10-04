News

Dogecoin, Musk puts Floki in the “fragagliaio”

The CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk he finally put his dog Shiba Inu Floki in the front trunk of his Tesla, but the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) named after the puppy aren’t reacting spectacularly.

What happened

Domenica Musk tweeted a photo of Floki sitting on a so-called “frunk” (“fragagliaio”, or the crasis of “front” and “trunk”).

In the last 24 hours Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) gained 9.54% to $ 0.00006239; in the last seven days FLOKI has had an increase of 37.57%.

Compared to the major cryptocurrencies, FLOKI gained 7.84% up in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) and 9.57% up Ethereum (ETH).

FLOKI took a short jump on Sunday evening but then failed to maintain upward momentum; the currency hit an intraday high of $ 0.00007509 but is currently trading down 16.91% from that level.

Another coin that contains Floki in the name has been one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap: Super Floki (CRYPTO: SLOKI) in fact had a 180.7% daily surge to $ 0.00000000004 dollars.

Baby Floki (CRYPTO: BSC) had a 23.61% daily dip at $ 0.0000000006547, but was trending on CoinMarketCap.

In the past 24 hours, the Shiba Inu DOGE-themed cryptocurrency rose by 0.45% to $ 0.22; in the last seven days DOGE has gained 5.71%.

Because it is important

Last month Musk tweeted about Floki’s arrival, posting a photo of the mutt sleeping blissfully on a mat.

In response, a user had urged Musk to “put that puppy in a haystack” and Musk replied that he would.

It should be noted that Floki-themed cryptocurrencies had skyrocketed when Musk first published the news of Floki’s arrival.

