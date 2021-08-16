Dogecoin on Watford’s Premier League jerseys

The relationship between sport and cryptocurrencies is enriched with another piece: Dogecoin is sleeve sponsor of the Watford team, in the English Premier League.

In reality, according to The Athletic website, the real sponsor is Stake.com, which already appears on the front of players’ uniforms, but as part of a larger agreement worth between £ 700,000 and £ 1 million, Stake.com has been awarded the right to put the Dogecoin logo on the sleeves of the players’ uniforms.

The team has just returned to the English top flight. Already last year, again by virtue of the partnership this time with Sportsbet.io, the team had played with the logo of bitcoin on the sleeves.

Dogecoin has already made his Premier League debut this weekend, with Watford winning 3-2 against Aston Villa.

Watford and Mark Cuban: the news raise the price of Dogecoin (DOGE)

therefore Dogecoin, is experiencing another jump in price. Today DOGE marks a + 11%, returning to 33 cents. Dogecoin remains far from the all-time high of over 70 cents recorded in May, before the price halved. But in any case this 2021 is proving to be a decidedly positive year for Dogecoin given the growth of its value and of the positions in the ranking by market cap.

DOGE is becoming more and more mainstream, and not only thanks to Elon Musk. Tesla’s CEO continues to support the project with his tweets, although he does not hold any office on the team or is directly involved in development.

Its popularity in the world of sports is continuing to grow. Not only some time ago Dogecoin had debuted in a car race, to be honest with little success. But apparently also entrepreneur Mark Cuban, owner of the Maverick Dallas basketball team, is helping to do so. He told CNBC:

“It is a means that can be used for the acquisition of goods and services. The community for the doge is the strongest when it comes to using him as a means of exchange ”.

In recent days, one has been announced special discount on NBA team gadgets for those who will pay in Dogecoin.

Coming soon to https://t.co/VUydpLFzGh a summer merch sale with special pricing for those who pay with @dogecoin !!! 🚀🚀🚀 – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 13, 2021

And while it may seem like a way to advertise cryptocurrency, in reality, it is not. Because DOGE, explained Mark Cuban, it is the crypto used in 95% of purchases for official Maverick Dallas merchandise. This makes it clear that as a means of payment DOGE is more attractive than bitcoin.

These events are also likely contributing to Dogecoin’s price growth.