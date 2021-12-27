Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, who will grow the most in 2022?

Each week Benzinga conducts a survey to find out what excites or interests traders most, or their thoughts on managing and building personal portfolios.

This week we asked 1,000 Benzinga visitors the following question about it Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB): Over the next year, who will make the biggest percentage gain, Dogecoin or Shiba Inu?

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

Dogecoin: 57.9% Shiba Inu: 42.1%



Nearly 3 out of 5 respondents to our survey stated that Dogecoin will record a higher percentage gain than Shiba Inu by the end of 2022; Sunday DOGE was down 1.33% to $ 0.1883.

Also Read: Canine-themed Coins Beating Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Dogecoin, which has become the most important meme cryptocurrency in the world thanks to its promotion by the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg, this year captured the global collective imagination; in fact, investors who bought Dogecoin on December 26, 2020 and kept the investment to date would have gotten a return of 4,607%.

Meanwhile, SHIB gained about 0.19% to $ 0.00003739 for the past 24 hours. This coin also made astounding gains this year: Investors who bought Shiba Inu on June 1, 2021 and kept the investment to date would have yielded a 296% return.

Although both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu cryptocurrencies share the same canine-themed mascot, coins operate in very different ways… Click here to know more

This study was conducted by Benzinga in December 2021 and includes responses from a diverse population of adults aged 18 and over.

Participation in the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects findings from over 1,000 adults.