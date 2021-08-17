Dogecoin Overcomes $ 0.30 Stubborn Rock and Dallas Mavericks Patron Tweets Important Announcement

After two tough months, the Dogecoin price has finally broken through the tough $ 0.30 hurdle and is close to triggering further gains with a daily close above $ 0.35 as the bulls shift their focus towards 0. $ 50. However, more support is key to sustain the accumulated gains and pave the way for more long action.

In addition, Chaikin Money Flow (a market strength indicator that measures the intensity of money flows) has seen an increase in capital flows and has been identified above the midline in the bullish territory. An unexpected drop in price could push Dogecoin back to the $ 0.273 support line.

Mavericks patron Mark Cuban renews his love for DOGE

The story between the NBA team and the meme coin, which saw its birth in 2013, began in March of this year. Mark Cuban, club owner and cryptocurrency advocate, indicated that fans will be able to purchase tickets and merchandise with DOGE. Soon after, the billionaire outlined the success of the campaign as fans would rather use Dogecoin for payments. Furthermore, he promised that the Mavericks will not sell a single token.

Cuban doubled its support for the meme coin earlier this week after highlighting plans to allow all fans who pay with the token to benefit from “ special prices ”For a summer merchandising sale. While justifying his decision, the billionaire told CNBC, “it is a means that can be used for the acquisition of goods and services“.

With comments and similar initiatives undertaken by Mark Cuban and his team, he faced an in-depth scrutiny from the ever-active cryptocurrency community. Some speculated that the billionaire was trying to sell his Dogecoins.

However, Cuban argued that this is not his goal. On the contrary, it shows support for Dogecoin because fans tend to use it instead of more popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Loading... Advertisements

Keep reading

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin forecasts

At the time of writing, the DOGE price is $ 0.3378 within a strong bullish start phase, as shown in the following chart.

As anticipated in the previous paragraphs, a daily close above $ 0.35 will trigger the continuation of the current long move whose target is the supply area between $ 0.40 / $ 0.44.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: