Dogecoin: period of stasis at $ 0.20

Dogecoin DOGE it was down 1.74% to $ 0.22 in the 24 hours leading up to Friday. The meme of the cryptocurrency plunged 13.46% after a seven-day monitoring period. Against the main cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin BTC and Ethereum ETH, DOGE fell by 2.23% and 0.1% respectively.

Since the beginning of the year, DOGE has grown by 3,772.31%. Now, however, he is in a period of stagnation that has afflicted him for almost the entire month of September, in which the price level remains around $ 0.20.

Dogecoin: What’s going on?

DOGE is slightly underperforming the cryptocurrency market in general, with major currencies other than the Bitcoin trading virtually unchanged at the time of writing. Global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased 1.8% to $ 2.17 trillion. DOGE was showing moderate interest in Twitter at the time of publication. It had received 1,257 mentions, while BTC had been mentioned in 6,797 tweets and topped Cointrendz’s list of the 10 most mentioned coins.

The sentiment of the cryptocurrency market, according to the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index of Alternative, on Thursday noted “Fear”. This, according to some analysts, is a bearish sign. “Bitcoin lost momentum before the level of greed was reached, when another market crash occurred and the Fear and Greed index fell back to terrible levels,” Arcane Research reported in a report based on on the information provided by CoinDesk.

As for DOGE, despite the downward trend in prices, the metrics on the chain indicate that the cryptocurrency has seen growth and the profitability of mining increased by almost 9,500% from the beginning of the year to the all-time high reached in May, according to data from BitInfoCharts. Similar growth was also observed in taxes paid to DOGE miners.

DOGE’s total commission went from $ 390 on January 1 to a high of $ 220,000 in early May, with a increase impressive of the 56,310% . However, there was a decline in transaction activity on the blockchain of DOGE which hasn’t been seen since 2017, with daily transactions dropping to 15,400 on September 19, according to BitInfoCharts. By the beginning of the year, transactions had peaked at nearly 140,000. This decline in transactions occurs even as adoption has increased.

Lately, Dogecoin recorded a lower trend after a break in the descending triangle. A return to $ 0.232 can be expected to turn into further losses towards $ 0.16. Naturally, DOGE’s indicators caused the alarm bells to flash. L’RSI was close to the overbought zone and suggested further weakness before a reversal. Me too’Awesome Oscillator and the MACD they kept moving below their respective semi-lines due to market weakness.

Final remarks

Aside from some scalping opportunities, short selling appeared to be the most viable trading strategy in the Dogecoin market. While going short on DOGE’s press time level would not be a bad choice, a safer bet can be placed once DOGE closes below $ 0.16- $ 0.17.

