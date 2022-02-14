Dogecoin prepares for a bang

The Super Bowlan event that as we had already told on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it would have seen the massive presence of crypto intermediaries, both in quality of exchange how much of broker.

An evening of sports and cryptocurrencies, which was also accompanied by references to some of the projects which were among the strongest of the year that has just ended, including that Dogecoin which continues to be also in the aims of Elon Musk.

A very special day for $ DOGE – our analysis

Dogecoin on the shields, between Space X and McDonald’s

It was a Sunday very intense for Dogecoinwith several references to this coin by groups of great thickness, with rumors however, which have been partially denied. But let’s proceed in order.

A reference during the Super Bowl?

It depends on the points of viewgiven that the commercial of eToro – one of the leading brokers in the world when it comes to cryptocurrencies – showed a dog Shibawhich is a symbol of both $ DOGEboth of Shiba Inu Coin. A move that had been announced a few days ago and that obviously helped create a certain hype around one of the main ones meme coin in the world.

Will McDonald’s accept $ DOGE?

It was one of the rumors more insistent than the last few hours, which was also rekindled by Elon Muskwith one of his usual tweet.

However, after seeing the commercial that aired, it seems that the matter has been shelved, as the reference was clearly to the commercial with Kanye West, a character who among other things has declared himself distant from the world of cryptocurrencies over and over again. Not bad, because as we will see shortly, there are actually other very important companies that could accept Dogecoin.

Elon Musk again: this time it will be up to Space X and Starlink?

The news then faded on McDonald’s it has actually been followed elsewhere and always through Elon Musk. The CEO from Tesla in fact he would have hinted that a short it might start to accept, just like it already did with Tesla, Dogecoin for the payment of branded merchandising Starlink And Space Xtwo more of the companies under the tycoon’s control.

News that he could not raise $ DOGE after the commercial of McDonald’s was revealed, but it could still open up to bullish future scenarios. The meme coin will still be in the hands of the founds of Muskwhich remains one of the most convinced sponsors.

Self McDonald’s jumped, there could be important pushes in the future from Elon Muskwithout forgetting about potential tail swings on the part of Mark Cubanwhich was already one of the promoters more important than Dogecoin in USE.