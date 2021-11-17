Dogecoin Price, Value, Forecasts, Shares of cryptocurrencies

What is DOGE? And what is the Dogecoin price today?

A unique name: isn’t it? Have you ever heard of it? Then right now is the time to inform you.

Dogecoin represents an accessible and viable alternative to Bitcoin according to the recent price prediction.

The unique, vibrant Dogecoin community has allowed DOGE to achieve a sort of cult following.

It was created by the programmer Billy Markus and marketer Jackson Palmer in December 2013.

Palmer left the company in 2015, but Markus remains its main developer even today. Although cloaked in a humorous veneer, the developers of Dogecoin have insisted that they take the project seriously and their responsibility to users over the years.

As proof, the company it would even embark on some notable experiments in cryptocurrency design.

Dogecoin price and value

One of the most popular uses is for “to tip” to fellow Internet users who generate or share great content.

It has more value mainly due to its user-friendly system. No smart training, no special skills required.

It is easily compatible with your computer, smartphone or website.

Dogecoin is similar to buying any merchandise in supermarkets using credit cards.

The one thing Dogecoin (DOGE) stands out in is that it is used with a wallet to purchase goods or services or purchase Dogecoin with Bitcoin or fiat currencies.

It was designed to be a friendly and more accessible form of cryptocurrency, which could reach users discouraged by the cold complexity of Bitcoin.

His name is also taken from a popular Internet meme.

A feature chosen today is as a tipping service. Users will tip other users for posts or contributions they feel deserve recognition. AND

a more influential way than simply “like” on any social media platform which encourages other users to read the review and surely be enthralled by purchasing Dogecoin.

Dogecoin Community

The touchstone of any major coin it is the popularity and the wave of fans that revolves around them.

The same goes for the DOGE price as well, as the adoption rate is quite high according to the price prediction.

The dynamic and loyal value of this digital currency weaves an aura of the entire community of fans who place their trust in it.

Not surprisingly, the whole community or fanbase expect that it will soon skyrocket in terms of price.

This constitutes the main infrastructure of this asset, since Dogecoin’s true value lies in the trust buyers have and the community support it gets.

DOGE may be among some of the most significant and agile communities in the cryptocurrency world.

Not only is the business limited to trading, but this community group is also known for their philanthropic contributions.

According to the news update, the currency must deserve major projects that it tends to finance.

Dogecoin managed to sponsor a NASCAR.

The DOGE community uses its size to support good causes throughout the crypto space.

In 2014, the Dogecoin community raised $ 50,000 to help send the Jamaican bobsleigh team to the Sochi Winter Olympics. For World Water Day (March 22, 2014), Shibes faithful raised $ 30,000 to help build clean water wells in Kenya’s Tana Valley. Shibes also tried NASCAR (North American Stock Car Auto Racing). In March 2014, Shibes paid $ 55,000 to sponsor a driver named Josh Wise. Wise raced in a NASCAR Dogecoin themed car.



Jackson Palmer, a creator of Dogecoin, believes:

“Dogecoin’s success demonstrates how much cryptocurrency has strayed from its original goals: I have a lot of faith in the core development team to keep the software stable and secure, but I think it says a lot about the state of the cryptocurrency space in general that a currency with a dog drawn on it, which hasn’t released a software update in over two years, has a market cap of over $ 1. “

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has immense potential.

With the type of fame on the rise, the presence is vast compared to other competitors. Of course, one of the main reasons for this is the significant benefits noted above.

Using Dogecoin does not require special training under the guidance of experts. Friendlier to use, it brings real value to its users.

Dogecoin Wallet App

Easy and convenient to use, Dogecoin Wallet is a completely free app with a friendly and beautiful interface.

Download the app and log in with your email as username, Facebook, Google or mobile number.

Share your address via Twitter, Facebook, email, etc.

Track Dogecoin’s live price charts and your fiat currency balance, check user transaction details via direct links to block explorers DOGE.

The excellent portfolio is backed by customer support and 24/7 service.

The app is available in several languages, including Chinese, German, French, Spanish, Russian and many more.

Innovative features make it easy for users to open an account in 3 simple steps:

Step 1: Get a wallet.

Step 2: Get some Dogecoin.

Step 3: Use your Dogecoin.

Last but not least, stay tuned: step 4.

You may want to store your cryptocurrency on the mobile wallet.

It’s downloadable on your Android and Apple devices and it’s FREE!