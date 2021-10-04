Dogecoin returns to rise | Bull Run pushed by Shiba Token …

Dogecoin he finally breaks free from the level he had seen trapped in the last few weeks. Incredible growth for the meme coin par excellence, which follows, as we shall see, the important growth recorded by his almost homonym $ SHIB.

A situation crazy for the world of cryptocurrencies of the sector – with a double-digit growth which could continue for a few more hours. Great enthusiasm for the reopening of American markets – which could even drive the entire sector.

Big wave of spot purchases: the two token of dogs they are no longer enemies

It is actually a reading of the trend of Dogecoin that we have already given several times on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it. Between Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Token there is no rivalry and there is no competition in terms of capital to attract.

Far from it, often the rush of one can push the race of the other, as it happened just today. It all started with i rumors on the arrival of $ SHIB on Robinhood, whose pump confirmed about 5 hours in advance on all. RobinHood had been responsible for the incredible boom over the course of 2021 own of Dogecoin. Investments in one have also attracted very important ones on Dogecoin, in a generally bullish market phase at the weekly reopening of American bags. Situation that is also pushing Bitcoin and the other major cryptocurrencies of the fund.

Important to close above $ 0.22

Relying on technical analysis in such a turbulent situation for the market may not be the right idea. In summary, we can say that the indicators and the moving averages they are almost unanimous in describing a strongly bullish situation for the whole sector, including also Dogecoin.

INDICATOR SIGNAL MOBILE MEDIA SIGNAL CCI BUY 🟢 MOBILE MEDIA ESP (10) BUY 🟢 STOCASTIC BUY 🟢 SEM MOBILE MEDIA (10) BUY 🟢 AWESOME KEEP ⏹️ MOBILE MEDIA ESP (50) BUY 🟢 MOMENTUM BUY 🟢 SEM MOBILE MEDIA (50) BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 MOBILE AVERAGE ESP (100) BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE KEEP ⏹️ SEM MOBILE MEDIA (100) BUY 🟢 The main 1 week $ DOGE indicators and oscillators

The levels are much more interesting around which we will play the pivotal match for Dogecoin. The fundamental support to be defended at all costs will be that of the $ 0.22. The next resistence which would confirm a very important bull run, extended beyond the impromptu triggered by Shiba Token it is instead a $ 0.24.

Meme tokens on shields: we confirm the birth of a new sector

Our intuition a few weeks ago was confirmed to be true. The world of meme token and cryptocurrencies in style $ DOGE has actually become a compartment, which often follows parallel dynamics. And therefore on the occasion of the bull run of any of the prime by capitalization, the whole sector tends to heat up. A bit like it already happens for the world of decentralized finance or for the world of NFT.

Today we have had confirmation – a sign that the rivalry it does not exist except in some scramble discussion about social network. Tokens and crypto gods dogs they can run together, parallel and grow on market simultaneously. With the others who will necessarily have to tag along.

Getting around in the next turbulent hours

Our Dogecoin forecasts they still anticipate short-term upside – although there may be some ups and downs in the interludes. There run today confirms that $ DOGE he’s anything but dead.