Dogecoin Signals Hitting Lows as DOGE Price Rebounds 30% in Two Weeks What’s Next?

A brutal correction witnessed in the Dogecoin (DOGE) market between May 2021 and February 2022, which saw the price fall by almost 85%, seems to have stopped this month.

DOGE/USD rebounds 30% in two weeks

DOGE experienced significant “buying down” when its price crashed to levels around $0.10 two weeks ago, resulting in a move of 30% bounce to $0.14 as of March 27. In the meantime, the coin’s bullish pullback originated from a support level constituting a “falling wedge” setup, signaling an extended bullish reversal in future weekly sessions.

In detail, a falling wedge pattern occurs when the price is trending lower while fluctuating between two descending and converging trend lines. In a perfect scenario, the setup results in the price breaking out of the downtrend range to the upside, rising as much as the maximum distance between the upper and lower trend lines of the wedge.

Weekly chart of the DOGE/USD pair with a “falling wedge” pattern. Source: TradingView

DOGE’s bounce from the lower trendline of the wedge two weeks ago opens up its chances of continuing the move higher towards the upper trendline near $0.18. Therefore, the break above the upper trend line further exposes the Dogecoin price rally towards $0.37, more than 150% from the current price.

DOGE Risks

Veteran investor Tom Bulkowski believes that a falling wedge performs “poorly” when it comes to predicting bullish chart patterns, noting that its “break-even is high and the average price is low.” He cites a study of 800 operations showing that the chance of a falling wedge breakout meeting its upside target is almost 62%.

What’s more, Dogecoin’s track record in showing a period of highly positive correlation with Bitcoin (BTC) —at 0.94 vs. perfect score of 1 as of March 27— could also limit its bullish bias if the latter falls due to ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures.

The correlation coefficient between the DOGE/USD pair and the BTC/USD pair. Source: TradingView

Mice McGlone, a senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, noted that bitcoin price could fall to $30,000 due to its strong correlation with the US stock market. Nonetheless, he maintained that the price of BTC should recover from its downward slide to reach $100,000 in the long term.

DOGE Price Tiers to Watch Out For

Dogecoin’s latest bounce move now points to a quick rally towards the $0.15-$0.19 zonea range that encapsulates three levels of psychological resistance: the 20-day EMA (the 20-day EMA; the green wave), the 50-day EMA (the red wave), and the Fib line at 0.618 (near $0.19 ) of the Fibonacci retracement chart, all shown in the chart below.

DOGE/USD daily price chart. Source: TradingView

A sharp pullback, accompanied by rising volume, from such a resistance zone could see DOGE test the 0.786 Fib line near $0.10 as an interim bearish target. Conversely, a decisive move above the range could lead to an extended bullish momentum towards $0.24, with an eye on $0.30 and $0.37 (also the falling wedge target).

Conversely, a decisive move above the range could result in extended bullish momentum towards $0.24targeting $0.30 and $0.37 (also the falling wedge target).

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

