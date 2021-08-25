News

Dogecoin, speculative danger controlled by ‘whales’

Posted on
The blockchain of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is underused and on-chain data suggests that it is largely controlled by a few affluent entities.

What happened

According to a report by Motley Fool, the “Dogecoin blockchain is a ghost town compared to other cryptocurrencies in the top 10 of market capitalization”.

According to the report, in fact, “almost nobody uses Dogecoin”.

The report states that although the coin is the seventh largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, it only recorded just over 23,000 daily transactions on August 9, which instead amounted to 1.2 million per Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and approximately 200,000 per Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Also Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) e Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), both out of the top 10, reported 83,000 and 133,000 transactions respectively on August 8.

Dogecoin reportedly “has one of the most unbalanced wealth distributions in the crypto environment”, with an account comprising 28% of all DOGE, the top eleven accounts holding 46% of the coins in circulation and the top 82 that own 64%.

Dogecoin users moved $ 5 billion worth of coin on August 8, while Ethereum users moved $ 8 billion – although the number of transactions is significantly lower.

The report warns that Dogecoin’s alleged centralization poses a serious risk to its investors since its “centralized offering effectively creates a small circle of participants with […] the possibility of dictating the Doge price at will “.

The risk is further exacerbated as the average investor could presumably confuse the coin’s popularity with its legitimacy.

Overall, Dogecoin would not have an active development team and no major applications.

As a result, according to The Motley Fool, the absence of a use case and long-term prospects means that money goes up and down based on the actions of a few affluent individuals.

When they sell, “the average investor is likely to suffer heavy losses.”

This is why, according to the report, Dogecoin represents “a very risky and speculative vehicle and not a sustainable long-term investment”.

