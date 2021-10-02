Dogecoin stopped at $ 0.20 | How to move in stasis [ANALISI]

The most static of cryptocurrencies. No one would have ever imagined to define it that way Dogecoin, even just a few weeks ago. A cryptocurrency meme which has made its volatility a distinctive figure and has for some time now struggled to break free from the price level around $ 0.20.

A paradoxical situation – in a week that was instead marked by a certain one volatility for the whole sector. Volatility that is lacking a Doge, which is experiencing a moment of total stasis. A sign that something could be boiling in the pot – even for the short term future.

Static dogecoin on $ 0.20 – what’s going on?

Fifteen days of stasis: what is happening to Dogecoin?

The graph is there for all to see. September, except for a quick sortie at high altitude $ 0.22, it’s been a completely flat month for Dogecoin, very far from its all-time highs, but still with a capitalization that is worth the tenth place for marketcap.

A relatively paradoxical situation, even in the face of lateral movements that interested Bitcoin and Ethereum, who still saw one price action more lively.

I go down trading volumes on the main ones exchange – and interest also drops. A situation that could have opened up to further declines – which, however, did not happen. Dogecoin was confirmed – and is doing so today – the coin more difficult to move, despite the book’s orders is rather rarefied.

The most important hypothesis: an accumulation phase

The most suggestive hypothesis – especially for those who already have invested in Dogecoin and is waiting for an ascent – is that we are in front of one accumulation phase – with the relative calm that is actually anticipation of a future one bull run. $ 0.20 has turned into a support impossible to overcome even for bears more aggressive.

And on this basis Dogecoin he could go back to building his own next stage of growth, waiting for the market you fly again, also pushed by the main cryptocurrencies in the sector.

Technical analysis on Dogecoin: what to expect for the next week

In such a situation, however, the predictive weight technical analysis and its tools. Tools we will use with weekly horizon, to try to understand what to expect from the next seven days of exchanges on $ DOGE.

MOBILE MEDIA 5 10 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 SELL 🔴 SELL 🔴 SELL 🔴 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 SELL 🔴 SELL 🔴 SELL 🔴 Moving averages on $ DOGE at 1 week

Still uncertain moving averages – which pay for a prolonged lull of Dogecoin on the markets. However, this situation – with the coefficients that we see reported – could rapidly evolve and reverse.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR NEUTRAL CCI NEUTRAL ADX SELL 🔴 MOMENTUM BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 ROC SELL 🔴 STOCH SELL 🔴 1 week $ DOGE indicators

Technical indicators instead much more negative – also these influenced in a consistent way by what has happened in the last ones two weeks. A situation that will go verified periodically – with good trading opportunities, at least in our opinion, for those entering the market now.

Whatever the movements – highly uncertain for the moment – just look at the discrepancy between MACD and other indicators – of Dogecoin in the next week, $ 0.20 it would seem to be a great price from which to start accumulating some coins.