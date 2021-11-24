Dogecoin surpasses Bitcoin as the most searched cryptocurrency on Google

There is no doubt that 2021 was the year of cryptocurrency. Bitcoin is announced as an inflation hedge and Ethereum it is fast becoming the cryptocurrency of choice for decentralized finance, play-to-earn games, digital collectibles, known as non-fungible tokens, and probably soon, the metaverse.

However, unlike what one might imagine, neither of these two cryptocurrencies have captured the public’s imagination.

Dogecoin, which was founded by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmers in 2013 as a joke, it has been the most searched cryptocurrency in the largest number of states so far this year, according to research by The Advisor Coach, a financial advisor.

The cryptocurrency, which is based on an Internet meme of a Japanese Shiba Inu dog, was the most searched on Google in 23 US states, including Florida, Illinois and Michigan.

Which is a significant fact considering that America alone has about 350 million inhabitants, so it is in fact a continent.

Dogecoin much searched for on Google

Dogecoin became famous in 2021 thanks in large part to Tesla CEO’s Twitter-based cheerleader Elon Musk, who is a well-known cryptocurrency enthusiast who holds dogecoin, bitcoin, and eth.

Musk even went so far as to say in May of this year that he could accept dogecoin as payment for his company’s electric vehicles.

At that point,D.ogecoin was already loved by the army of trader reatails registered on the Reddit portal, the same one that has made stocks such as Blackberry or GameStop grow in an extraordinary way.

Their massive operation pushed the token up to around $ 0.07, from closer to $ 0.007 earlier in the year, and Musk’s payment observation sent the price to a record $ 0.70. It has since dropped to around $ 0.24, but is still one of the cryptocurrencies of 2021, earning nearly 5,000% so far.

“The interest increase can be partially attributed to the approval of Elon Musk who said earlier this year that Tesla would accept dogecoin as a form of payment”, the Advisor Coach note said.

The worship of Musk by cryptocurrency traders extends far beyond the coins he holds and has spawned spin-offs of dogecoin. Tesla boss even owns one Shiba Inu. There is now a shiba inu coin and even a floki inu, named after Musk’s puppy in real life, Floki.

In contrast, bitcoin, the largest and most original cryptocurrency, was the most searched in just 10 states, including Connecticut, Alaska and Mississippi, ranking second on the list.

Bitcoin has led the rise in demand and adoption of cryptocurrencies. The total market value of cryptocurrencies is hovering around $ 3 trillion, having jumped from about $ 500 billion a year earlier, according to CoinGecko.

Ether came in third, being the most sought after in eight states, while shiba inu came in fourth. Interestingly, shiba inu was the most sought-after cryptocurrency in New York, home to Wall Street and the country’s most powerful financial institutions. Which is by no means a trivial matter.

Here is the current quotation of Dogecoin:

Bitcoin increasingly preferred to Gold

But there is news that redeems the Bitcoin. Fund managers and institutional investors are increasingly choosing to invest in bitcoin rather than gold, seeing cryptocurrency as a better store of value and a preferred hedge against inflation.

During his company’s third-quarter earnings call last week, Galaxy Digital Holdings CEO Mike Novogratz talked about bitcoin being a better store of value than gold.

While stating: “I still think gold was probably an asset to own in this environment”, he stressed that “It has just been crushed by bitcoin.”

Novogratz added:

“Bitcoin is just a better version of a store value and is being accepted at an accelerated rate… There are now over two hundred million people around the world participating in the bitcoin ecosystem and it continues to grow “

Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci also predicts that bitcoin will overtake gold. He said last week that bitcoin “will eventually eclipse gold”. He said it’s still very, very early days for bitcoin, predicting the cryptocurrency’s price will easily reach $ 500K. Urge investors to own some BTC now.

In a discussion of market capitalization, Scaramucci said:

I think it will probably be ten times better than gold over a long period of time … I wouldn’t be surprised if bitcoin rises at an exponential rate and gold goes up at a linear one

Another famous fund manager who recently admitted to preferring bitcoin to gold is Paul Tudor Jones. He said last month that he prefers bitcoin as a hedge against inflation in the current economic environment, stating:

“Clearly, there is a place for cryptocurrencies. Clearly, he’s winning the gold rush right now… It would be my favorite gold right now “

There global investment bank JPMorgan said in October that institutional investors dumped gold for bitcoin. “It appears that institutional investors are turning back to bitcoin, perhaps seeing it as a better hedge against inflation than gold,” the firm’s analysts described.

In September, the pro-bitcoin company Microstrategy, listed on Nasdaq, said it had avoided “a multi-billion dollar mistake” choosing B.itcoin versus gold last year. The company now holds approximately 114,042 BTC. CEO Michael Saylor said last week that he expects bitcoin to become a $ 100 trillion asset class.

“It is quite clear that bitcoin is winning, gold is losing… and it will continue… It is quite clear that digital gold will replace gold in this decade,” said Saylor.

Goldman Sachs’ head of energy research said recently that he has seen the funds move from gold to bitcoin. “Just as we argue that silver is the gold of the poor, gold is perhaps becoming the cryptocurrency of the poor,” the executive noted.

Let’s see the comparison between Dogecoin and Bitcoin:

Dogecoin and Bitcoin: Conclusions

We will continue to take care of all cryptocurrency updates the latest updates with price predictions. Naturally, we will follow the development of Dogecoin at the forefront, which cannot be considered just an emerging crypto.

