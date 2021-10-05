Dogecoin switches to POS? | The suggestion pushes DOGE on the gas …

Dogecoin remained off the stage for a few weeks, thanks to the races of Bitcoin, Ethereum and the industry altcoin that have conquered the front pages of specialized and non-specialized newspapers.

However $ DOGE he recovered with some agility i $ 0.30, a level considered strongly symbolic and was also pushed by the return to the interest of Vitalik Buterin, the commander in chief of Ethereum.

The markets move with the indiscretion of Vitalik Buterin

Is interest back on Dogecoin, also pushed by Vitalik Buterin?

When the boss of Ethereum moves or talks, there are always many investors who try to read between the stripes and thus direct their investments. The link between Dogecoin and the hugely popular tycoon of the crypto world is also not new, given that Buterin is part of the Foundation recently reborn and of which it is also a part Elon Musk.

Personally, I hope that doge can switch to PoS soon, perhaps using ethereum code. I also hope they don’t cancel the 5b / year annual PoW issuance, instead they put it in some kind of DAO that funds global public goods. Would fit well with dogecoin’s non-greedy wholesome ethos. – vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 2, 2021

Personally I hope that Doge will be able to become PoS soon, perhaps using the Ethereum code. And I also hope they don’t cancel the creation of 5 billion / year via PoW. They should put them in some sort of DAO that funds global charitable projects. It would be a fit perfect for Dogecoin’s “non-greedy” ethics.

A phrase that many have interpreted as the signal that something would be moving in this direction, given that it is not only the head of Ethereum, but also one of the participants in the guidance of the new foundation that will take care of the development of the cryptocurrency meme.

Wishful Thinking or not, we have returned to talk about Doge finally in positive tones and with technical competence, with a degree of separation net from what happened, only a few weeks ago, with Elon Musk. With releases that first managed to push Dogecoin’s price up, and then instead make it drop to a peak.

What to expect from Dogecoin? We need some technical analysis

To also understand how Dogecoin is moving along a very interesting week for the whole sector, we will also have to rely on the tools that are made available to us by technical analysis. As always, we start from moving averages, this time calibrated to the distance of 1 week, which we believe to be the most interesting one for those looking at Dogecoin today.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 SELL 🔴 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 Moving averages on DOGE at 1 week

Moving averages tell an almost unanimously positive picture, with a small one defaillance on the simple MA20. However, a clear positive trend is anticipated, which we will, however, also have to compare with what the technical indicators tell us.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR BUY 🟢 CCI NEUTRAL ADI BUY 🟢 HIGH / LOWS NEUTRAL MACD BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE BUY 🟢 ROC SELL 🔴 1 week DOGE indicators

Here too, except for the ROC, we are faced with a clear positive signal, which would point DOGE at least towards $ 0.35 during the week, a resistance beyond which any type of consideration should be checked again.

Dogecoin is not dead – although many organized the funeral

Too many have been said about Dogecoin – with many analysts who do nothing but wait for it to return to more credible price levels, that is, far from the top of cryptocurrencies for market caps.

This, by now it seems clear, will not happen – and the price base that has been created over the last few months now seems to be unassailable. Our Dogecoin forecasts, also in light of what is happening in terms of reach – see the Dallas Mavericks initiative – continue to be positive. Time will worry about denying us or proving us right.