Dogecoin: the bridge for DOGE-ETH and the NFT markets

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, has shared two solutions that would help the crypto-meme: a bridge to make DOGE and ETH communicable and the use of this technology also in NFT marketplaces.

The idea could be inspired by the suggestions published at the beginning of last month by the same Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum.

Dogecoin wants to strengthen its ecosystem

Yesterday, Billy Markus shared his thoughts on the crypto-lovers’ social network, Twitter. Here’s how he would describe his idea:

Two things I believe would help Dogecoin: 1) Completion of DOGE-ETH bridge

2) NFT platforms (eg Opensea) allowing for the DOGE-ETH token to be used for purchases NFTs purchasing is high demand with crypto. Allowing for DOGE purchases of NFTs greatly increases its utility. – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) September 29, 2021

“Two things I think would help Dogecoin:

1) Completion of the DOGE-ETH bridge.

2) NFT platforms (for example Opensea) that allow you to use the DOGE-ETH token for purchases.

Buying NFTs is in high demand for cryptocurrencies. Allowing the purchase of NFTs with DOGE greatly increases its usefulness. “

Basically, Markus sees himself in favor of building the bridge between Dogecoin and Ethereum, so that crypto users have a chance to convert DOGE into a new version based on the Ethereum standard.

In this way, DOGE could safely “travel” on the Ethereum ed blockchain enter compatible NFT markets that is, in all marketplaces that will accept DOGE-ETH bridge as a payment method.

Billy Marcus follows Vitalik Buterin’s advice

This tweet from Marcus from late September is inspired by a tip already expressed a few weeks earlier by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

Buterin would have proposed to switch DOGE to the Proof-of-Stake or PoS protocol, using the Ethereum code.

Not only that, to safeguard Dogecoin’s healthy ethics, Buterin also added that everything could happen without canceling the annual PoW issue of DOGE’s 5 billion euros, but that it is put into a kind of DAO to finance public goods.

A serious intention of cooperation that of the Russian computer scientist, who could build the DOGE-ETH bridge much discussed lately.

Dogecoin closes September in red

Markus intervenes with this positive tweet also for to raise the spirits of the supporters of the crypto-meme for excellence, in the momentary absence even of the support of the infamous CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk.

During this 2021, Musk would have helped spread DOGE with his supporter tweets, but lately this hasn’t happened in a while. A week ago, Musk would even have taken back his favorite crypto.

In response to a tweet, Musk has affirmed that “It would be very important that DOGE decreased his fees to make things like buying cinema tickets feasible ”.

A not so positive feeling that is also reflected in theDogecoin’s Fear and Greed index that for ten days to this part he came down from the Neutral zone to stay in the Fear zone, with yesterday recording a score of 26.

Dogecoin Fear and Greed Index is 26 – Fear pic.twitter.com/1c9QRnwjXN – Doge Fear and Greed Index (@DogecoinFear) September 30, 2021

Also the price of DOGE reflects a September close in red, with the last three weeks of the month having recorded a decline from $ 0.30 to $ 0.20.