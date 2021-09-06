Dogecoin, the joke that today is worth 50 billion dollars. It is the hottest crypto

A community born as a joke in 2014. Gathered around a meme more for jokes than anything else.

This community gradually gets organized and relies on the blockchain to have its own cryptocurrency. At the beginning it is still all a joke but gradually the cryptocurrency that at this point is called Dogecoin is worth more and more. This whole network was worth $ 1 billion earlier this year and is now worth $ 50. Various cryptocurrency fans have adopted it as their cryptocurrency of choice. The usual Elon Musk sang the praises and decreed a further increase in popularity. In fact, there are many currently targeting this cryptocurrency which is one of the hottest in the industry. Lastly, a popular American sports team also said that it accepts payments in dollars but also in this cryptocurrency.

Everyone wants it

They are the Dallas Mavericks of billionaire Mark Cuban, who has always been critical of crypto, but has now made a strange turnaround. Surely for analysts the Dogecoin is currently a strong currency both from the technical point of view and from the point of view of interest. The interest in this cryptocurrency, in fact, is quite transversal. From cryptocurrency admirers to simple common investors, the sentiment towards this coin is very positive. Among the latest enthusiasts also the popular Su Zhu, boss of Three Arrows Capital. He praised it in every way, calling it the crypto of ordinary people and the one on which it is best to bet.

DOGE is 60% of Robinhood’s revenue in crypto. For Zhu, this shows that ordinary people love her.

The ease of use and the shared sympathy have linked this cryptocurrency to various charitable initiatives.