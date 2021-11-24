Dogecoin, the new Verifone terminals will begin accepting cryptocurrency payments by the end of the year

Pay for Taco Bell with Dogecoin it may soon be a reality. That’s the goal of a new partnership between crypto payment provider BitPay Inc. and Verifone Inc., one of the world’s leading providers of those little machines you use to pay by credit card or Venmo at the checkout.

By the end of the year, i new terminals Verifone will begin accepting payments for US merchants from a range of cryptocurrency wallets and tokens, the companies said in a statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Greater protection for users of cryptocurrency services

The widespread use of tokens for purchases has been a goal that has long eluded the cryptocurrency industry, with most users focusing on speculation and traders frightened by the volatility of digital asset prices.

However, i traders buy cryptocurrencies on reputable trading platforms. BitPay said it will provide greater protection from price fluctuations as funds will be promptly paid into the traditional currency trader’s bank account once the transaction is complete.

According to the company, BitPay already processes more than 60,000 transactions per month, more than half of them in Bitcoin. For comparison, Visa Inc. handles an average of 150 million transactions per day.

“We just want to offer consumers more options,” Verifone CEO Mike Pulli said in an interview. “If they decide to buy a pizza with Visa or AmEx or crypto, we don’t care. We just want to give them the flexibility to pay however they want ”.

Today, spending cryptocurrencies can be a headache – at worst, a customer may need to move coins to an exchange, sell them, then transfer money into a bank account to spend.

Some people use their crypto money to buy gift cards. Others are signing up to receive debit cards offered by the likes of Coinbase Global Inc., which allows them to use cryptocurrencies wherever a Visa card is accepted.

Verifone is the latest company looking to make crypto payments easier. Last week, the social network Twitter allowed users to send Bitcoins. PayPal has also stepped up its efforts in digital payments. Still, Starbucks partnered in 2018 to create a business designed to integrate digital currencies into global commerce.

Traders are lining up to find out more about the product

Pulli added: “There is a very active community,” he said. “There is a lot, a lot, a lot of interest. I think our phones will ring often ”once the capacity is more widely known.

Although the companies have not said which merchants will be included, some brands under which Verifone collaborates already include American Eagle Outfitters, Macy’s, Williams Sonoma, Taco Bell and Whole Foods.

Verifone and Atlanta-based BitPay have not disclosed how long their exclusive partnership will last. Verifone also has an option to invest in BitPay, the company said. BitPay has raised over $ 70 million in funding from investors including the Founders Fund and Virgin Group.

Verifone, which was launched by Francisco Partners in 2018, has no plans to return to the stock market anytime soon, Pulli said. “We always thought it was a matter of time before people expected to be able to pay with cryptocurrencies as they pay with Mastercard and Visa,” Stephen Pair, CEO of BitPay, said in an interview.

Dogecoin has seen increasing adoption in the year 2021

The year opened with some significant adoptions for the meme coin. Using Dogecoin as a payment method is now at the forefront of its campaign as a serious contender for cryptocurrencies. The data show that the number of merchants who currently accept Doge per payment has increased by more than 60% in the past eight months. And it has increased by more than 150% compared to 2020.

This is all attributed to the low transaction fees associated with the asset, making it suitable for executing a number of small transactions. Compared to larger cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum whose transaction fees are higher due to their high network traffic. From buying movie tickets to buying real estate, Dogecoin has proven to be the go-to cryptocurrency for payments. With over 1,700 merchants worldwide currently accepting payments in Doge.