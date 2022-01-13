Dogecoin, the story of a meme that has become one of the most famous cryptocurrencies in the world

In recent years, bitcoins have become a heavily used trading currency and a topic debated far and wide in every forum in the sector. In particular, the issue that has been taking place lately is that of Dogecoin, a type of cryptocurrency which, by exploiting the spread of a well-known meme, has seen its value grow by 1500 percent and become one of the most important in the world.

What exactly are dogecoins

When we talk about cryptocurrencies, we refer to a payment system that is generated directly by the computer through a system called mining, which allows you to give and take money without the need to seek the opinion of a central authority. The difference between normal bitcoins and Dogecoins is that the former can be created up to a well-defined limit, while the latter do not have a maximum threshold and are produced continuously. If, on the other hand, you are wondering more generally what cryptocurrencies are, today the web offers many insights into this increasingly growing sector, which explain what are bitcoins or a blockchain, like Dogecoin. The latter were born for fun in 2013, even to make fun of the new trading system that was considered really unreliable and volatile.

The creators, Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus, decided to use a well-known meme as an icon, which depicted the figure of a shiba dog, mimicking the figure of the Venetian doge. The meme, to better convey the idea, is today so famous that it has become an NFT that it was resold at a very high price. The system’s visibility increased significantly in 2014, when the site was stolen, and then finally consecrated a few months later, when a reward was promised to all those who mined dogecoin. After the collapse following 2018, today the cryptocurrency is traveling at truly unexpected levels even for the creators, who are particularly satisfied with what was created despite initially not even believing in a project of this kind.

The Elon Musk effect on Dogecoins

A tweet from Elon Musk has recently been important to relaunch the Dogecoin, who wanted to underline how this system born for fun was rather volatile and unreliable.

The risk could be that of a collapse; instead, the news soon spread that he had actually decided to use this type of currency for the financing of space missions through Space X, his company that in 2022 will deal precisely with this issue. From this moment on, the abundant exchange of Dogecoins in the sector started again, regaining their share among the top positions of the ranking.

The recapitalization of about 50 million dollars made it possible to further strengthen, so that the confidence of experts in the sector rose and the spread of this variant, born for fun inspired by a meme, became widespread. We are to see what will happen in the future, today the two creators are enjoying the unexpected success thanks also to the Elon Musk effect, while elaborating new strategies to always remain on the crest of the wave in an area so difficult to conquer, especially at the top.