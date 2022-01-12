Dogecoin to buy Tesla? | Beware of fake news! The case

A little boom in the night reported Dogecoin above altitude $ 0.15, after the cryptocurrency was hit, like so many others, by the recent crash. All this while on the usual channels one begins to circulate fake news, which as an information center also on $ DOGE we have a duty to deny.

No, it is not true that Tesla is about to accept Doge in payment even for their cars – and that’s what it is talking about site code which has been used by some jolly to support your thesis.

Dogecoin to buy Tesla cars too? For now a fake news

One is circulating on social media in these hours fake news, we do not know how consciously or not, which concerns precisely the possibility that Tesla do you accept Dogecoin as a payment method for your cars as well. A fake news which rests on something true – given that Tesla has been accepting $ DOGE for a few weeks now but only for the merchandising.

The fake news is also accompanied by one portion of code which would flag as an option for the payment of the cars Dogecoin. In reality it is inactive code, which is blocked by a hierarchically more important portion of JavaScript. Something that among other things has always been like this since the first introduction of $ DOGE as a payment system.

It is therefore, at least for now, one fake news, which should in no way be an address for whoever it wants invest in $ DOGE, letting himself be guided by what for the moment has absolutely nothing true.

What is certain is that in the future Elon Musk …

He will return to the office, after understanding that he can do little in an articulated community like that of Bitcoin. The electric car tycoon will in all likelihood return to the charge with $ DOGE as a superior payment method – in good company with Mark Cuban – thus looking for a place in the sun in a currency which, if we want, is still a “minority”.

Whether or not this will result in acceptance by Tesla from Dogecoin we cannot yet know for his cars. What we do know is that, at least for now, there is none of this. And that nothing has changed on the site and that there is nothing that suggests it.

A bad blow for $ DOGE? The meme coin par excellence we believe that it can widely develop without being directly connected to it Tesla nor ad Elon Musk, given that in the past this connection has not always been fruitful for fans of the coin anymore meme Of all times.