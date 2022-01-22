“Dogecoin una security”, Jim Cramer’s warning

Jim Cramer he warned his followers about Dogecoin, arguing that it is a security.

The famous TV host of the CNBC network with his Mad Money unleashed the network.

Is Dogecoin a security? The debate

It all started with a tweet from Jim Cramer:

please be careful with Dogecoin… It is a security. It will be regulated. We will find out how many there are and how many are being created each day to make money for the exchanges. – Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) January 20, 2022

These words caused an uproar. Among the replies to the tweet, also that of Billy Markus, creator of Dogecoin, which in a couple of tweet he said:

“Brother, please learn how the blockchain works. It is already known how many there are and how many are created every day. It is in the public code on the public blockchain, easily viewable by anyone. in terms of “security”, it is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency, so you have to put some work into it to recover the coins from the block, it does not qualify under the Howey test. It works the same way as Bitcoin. In fact, its code is 99.5% the same as Bitcoin. Please educate yourself “.

In short, from a technical point of view Dogecoin works like Bitcoin, also because it was born as a satirical emulation of BTC. In addition, how many Dogecoins are mined is not a mystery because it is written in the code of the blockchain.

As for whether or not it is a security, Billy Marcus recalls the Howey’s test.

The Howey test

Its founder claims that Dogecoin is not a security because it does not respond to the Howey test. It is a test that United States law has applied since 1946 to define whether a security is a security.

It is based on 4 criteria:

the existence of an investment contract;

the formation of an enterprise;

the promise of a profit;

the work of third parties to promote an offer.

Therefore, we are in the presence of a security if there is an investment of money in a business with the expectation of making a profit thanks to the efforts of others.

Apply yourself to the letter these criteria are not met by Dogecoin, which is not an investment contract, it is not even a company, it does not promise profits and its success depends on the efforts of the developers to create use cases and interest that can raise the price.

Are cryptocurrencies security?

Jim Cramer’s tweet reopened a thorny debate in the cryptocurrency industry, namely: are they titles? Because if so their sale would be illegal as they should be registered with the SEC. It is the reason that led the Securities and Exchange Commission to sue Ripple for the sale of XRP tokens.

But the SEC itself seems to be confused on the subject. The former president Jay Clayton for example it had declared in 2018 that Bitcoin it was a currency that aspired to replace other currencies, so it was not a security. When asked if Ethereum were a security, instead, the current president Gary Gensler did not answer, but his words have hinted that any ICO should be considered as a sale of securities (and therefore also Ethereum it would be a security, given that it was financed with an Initial Coin Offering).

In short, the debate remains open and to establish once and for all whether cryptocurrencies are whether or not to be considered as qualifications, it will be jurisprudence. Specifically, la ruling on the SEC-Ripple case is destined to teach, but according to some, a pronunciation is still a long way off: we will have to wait September 2022.