Dogecoin update receives Elon Musk’s blessing

Elon Musk shared his opinion on Dogecoin’s most recent update, calling it “important” in a new tweet. The billionaire’s comment came shortly after the much-publicized release of Dogecoin Core 1.14.5. The long-awaited update introduces some important bug fixes, but above all it finalizes the reduction of transaction fees for all users participating in a network, thus making it easier to use meme currency to make even small purchases, such as tickets. for a movie.

The default relay settings were introduced in the previous minor software release, which was the first step in the process. The goal was to prepare the network for the latest update. During the second and final stage, the default commission rate of 0.01 DOGE has been set in the official Dogecoin wallet and third party wallet providers will likely follow suit.

Musk, who recently stated that he would become Dogecoin’s first billionaire, said the canine cryptocurrency would be able to win hands down against bitcoin, thanks to the introduction of significant performance improvements.