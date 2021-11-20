Dogecoin Wants To Stay Above $ 0.21 To Channel Into A New Bullish Rally

The Dogecoin price has not been in a favorable position for buyers and investors since mid-August. After a failed bid by buyers to close above $ 0.35, the price action on the DOGE traded lower in favor of the sellers. Sellers are seeing another downward push with the second test of $ 0.21 and right now the Dogecoin is getting more and more technical indicators in the bearish corner, creating a case for another downward push.

A failed buyer’s attack on the red descending trendline last week caused buyers to be kicked out, with sellers pushing DOGE’s price action to lose more than 6%. The bears performed the stops of the buyers who placed their stops below the 200-period moving average (red line). This sent price action quickly plummeting to $ 0.21.

The false break in resistance triggered the Dogecoin’s downside

Buyers try to stabilize DOGE’s price action, but a bullish trap is starting to form. Longers do not seem able to push the price action above $ 0.26 and the 55-day moving average (green line) is pushing the price down, thereby limiting any upside potential.

DOGE’s price action is expected to fade and start to fall below $ 0.21. In terms of strength, that level looks pretty weak. The monthly support at $ 0.19 might help a little. But the true price target for sellers will be $ 0.14, which was last touched in mid-April, and with the exception of a drop in June, price action has not been around these lows in recent months. .

If buyers avoid the upside trap and nimbly break out of the $ 0.26 price point, an attractive upside could be expected.

Dogecoin Techno-Graphic Analysis: end of the lateral phase?

Keep reading

Clearly evident in the chart below, the DOGE underwent intense selling pressure on Sept. 7, just like many other Crypto coins, which pushed the price to a possible break-out of the dynamic uptrendline.

As anticipated, despite the next support being the $ 0.19 price, the bears’ true target is $ 0.14 (the bottom of the demand area) but we must wait for confirmation of a close below the dynamic bullish TrendLine.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: