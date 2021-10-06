Dogecoin Wants To Stay Above $ 0.21 To Channel Into A New Bullish Rally

The Dogecoin price has not been in a favorable position for buyers and investors since mid-August. After a failed bid by buyers to close above $ 0.35, the price action on the DOGE traded lower in favor of the sellers. Sellers are seeing another downward push with the second test of $ 0.21 and right now the Dogecoin is getting more and more technical indicators in the bearish corner, creating a case for another downward push.

A failed buyer’s attack on the red descending trendline last week caused buyers to be kicked out, with sellers pushing DOGE’s price action to lose more than 6%. The bears performed the stops of the buyers who placed their stops below the 200-period moving average (red line). This sent price action quickly plummeting to $ 0.21.