Dogecoin, what is the situation of the coin today?

In the early hours of Thursday Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up 3% to $ 0.3017.

How is it moving?

Over the past seven days, the Shiba Inu themed coin has gained 10.09%.

DOGE is up 3% compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 3.2% up Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Since the beginning of the year DOGE has risen by 5,201.3%; the meme cryptocurrency has lost about 59% from its all-time high of 0.74 it hit in May.

Why is it moving?

DOGE is bucking the trend today, with Bitcoin and Ethereum which were in negative territory at the time of publication; global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 0.6% to $ 1.910 billion.

Wednesday Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) revealed that 62% of its cryptocurrency comes from Dogecoin.

At the time of publication, DOGE was in the top ten most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), according to Cointrendz data.

On Wednesday the hashtag “dogecoinmanifesto” was trending on Twitter; according to the YouTuber Matt Wallace, the hashtag gained popularity after rumors spread that Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) would read and rate tweets pushing for the retail giant’s adoption of DOGE.

Read also: Dogecoin, fans ask Walmart to adopt the coin

Meanwhile, the Dogecoin Foundation, which has been reinvigorated after six years, would be considering crypto friendly Liechtenstein as its home.

Among other news, a group of DOGE influencers is organizing ‘The DOGE Conference’, in which speakers and musical artists have the chance to win a Cybertruck from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

The conference is scheduled for March 2022 in Las Vegas.

