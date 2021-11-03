Early Wednesday morning Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up 0.37% daily.

The movements

Over the past seven days, the cryptocurrency has gained 4.82%.

In the last 24 hours DOGE has lost 1.53% against Bitcoin and 4% on Ethereum.

At the time of publication, Dogecoin’s YTD yield stood at 4,721.6%; in the last 30 days DOGE gained 26.73%. In May, the coin reached an all-time high of $ 0.74.

With a market capitalization of $ 36.17 billion, DOGE is the 10th largest coin in the world, according to CoinMarketCap; DOGE is catching up with rival cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, which at the time of publication had a market cap of $ 36.77 billion.

Why is it moving?

At the time of publication, DOGE was moving hand in hand with other major digital currencies as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization jumped 3.15% to $ 2.740 billion.

The meme coin was the ninth most cited coin on Twitter, according to Cointrendz’s “Top 10 Mentions” list.

DOGE was in fact mentioned in 1,513 tweets, while the most discussed coins – Bitcoin and Shiba Inu – got 9,135 and 5,830 tweets respectively.

Ethereum hit an all-time high on Tuesday, while Dogecoin remained unchanged and Bitcoin traders were optimistic about the market’s performance in the coming months.

Dogecoin’s chart reveals the formation of a inside bar, which according to Melanie Schaffer of Benzinga is a “model of consolidation”; this could represent a possible “surprise” for traders.

After the resignation of “greg“As” fake CEO of Doge “, the co-creator of the coin, Billy Markus, announced a new fake executive team.

The CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk asked Markus to become a fake CEO, but the post went in favor of “a good girl”.

Markus has appointed Musk to the position of “fake” director e Floki, Musk’s Shiba Inu dog, was named president.