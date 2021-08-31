Dogecoin, why are the losses continuing today?

In the early hours of Tuesday Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was down 3.62% to $ 0.27.

The movements

In the last seven days, the Shiba Inu themed coin has lost 14.53%.

DOGE lost 0.8% to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 4.45% up Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

DOGE’s year-to-date yield is 4,709.35%.

Why is it moving?

With the exception of ETH, most major cryptocurrencies – including DOGE – lost ground on Tuesday morning, with global cryptocurrency market capitalization up slightly by 0.15% to $ 2.06 trillion.

Read also: Cardano (ADA), is it the right time to buy?

Loading... Advertisements

At the time of publication, DOGE was one of the most mentioned coins on Twitter, according to data from Cointrendz.

Although DOGE has recently moved into negative territory, the charts give hope for a resurgence of the meme cryptocurrency.

CoinGape’s analysis indicates that DOGE’s price has fallen nearly 20% since hitting a monthly high of $ 0.35, but the price movement over the past two weeks has drawn a falling wedge (descending wedge) bullish on the daily candlestick chart.

CoinGape said in a report that “falling wedges are usually bullish 80% of the time, as an upward breakout is required to trigger the pattern.”

If DOGE breaks through the resistance level at $ 0.306, it is assumed that it can reach mid-$ 0.30.

Well-known technical analyst Kaleo said he bought more DOGEs as the coin reached a critical level of 0.00000602 against BTC.