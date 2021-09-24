Dogecoin, why did crypto surge today?

In the early hours of Monday Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) posted a 14% daily rise to $ 0.3376.

How is it moving?

At the time of publication, DOGE was showing a weekly increase of 40.04%.

DOGE gained 8.39% over Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 8.66% up Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

In the last 30 days, DOGE’s yield stood at 91.1%; since the beginning of the year, the cryptocurrency has risen by 5,798.26%.

Why is it moving?

DOGE moved higher on Sunday evening to coincide with the major cryptocurrencies.

On Sunday, in fact, the Shiba Inu themed coin crossed the $ 0.30 threshold after the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk agreed on social media with the presenter of the ‘Shark Tank’ program Mark Cuban that DOGE is the best cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange.

On Sunday the hashtag # DogeCoinTo1Dollar was trending on Twitter with the support of the Youtuber Mark Wallace and others.

DOGE was the second most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) after BTC, according to Cointrendz.com.

Meantime Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO of Unocoin Technologies – company backed by Tim Draper – stated that DOGE’s growth is due to “hype and trends”, and those who demand that the meme coin reach the moon have “no understanding of the market.”