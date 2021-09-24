Dogecoin, why is cryptocurrency falling today?

In the 24 hours prior to Friday morning Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) lost 1.74% to $ 0.22.

The movements

Over the past seven days, the meme cryptocurrency has dropped 13.46%.

In comparison to major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE lost 2.23% and 0.1% respectively.

Since the beginning of the year, Dogecoin has risen by 3,772.31%.

Why is it moving?

DOGE is slightly underperforming the overall cryptocurrency market, with major digital currencies as well as Bitcoin largely unchanged at the time of publication; global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased 1.8% to $ 2.170 billion.

At the time of publication, DOGE was found to have attracted moderate interest on Twitter: the coin was mentioned in 1,257 tweets, while BTC was mentioned in 6,797 tweets and tops the list compiled by Cointrendz on the top 10 digital currencies for mentions.

Sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, as noted by the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index of Alternative, on Thursday signaled ‘Fear’: according to some analysts this is a bearish signal.

“Bitcoin lost its momentum before the level of greed was reached, when another market crash occurred and the Fear and Greed Index returned to fear levels,” he said in an Arcane Research report, according to CoinDesk.

On DOGE’s side, despite the downward trend in prices, the on-chain parameters indicate that the cryptocurrency has experienced growth, with mining profitability increasing by almost 9,500% since the beginning of the year to the all-time high reached. in May, according to data from BitInfoCharts.

There was also a similar growth in commissions paid to DOGE miners: DOGE’s total commission went from $ 390 on January 1 to a peak of $ 220,000 in early May – a staggering increase in revenue. 56,310%.

However, there has been a drop in transaction activity on the DOGE blockchain like not seen since 2017, with daily transactions falling to a low of 15,400 on Sept. 19, according to BitInfoCharts.

By the beginning of the year, transactions had peaked at nearly 140,000; however, the decline in transactions is accompanied by greater adoption of the coin.

