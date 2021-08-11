News

Dogecoin, why is cryptocurrency up today?

Wednesday morning Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) observed a daily rise of 7.91% to $ 0.27.

How is it moving?

Over the past seven days, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has soared by 38.22%.

DOGE earned 5.57% more than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 4.02% higher Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Since the beginning of 2021 the meme coin has risen by 4,608.39%; DOGE obtained the fourth best return since the beginning of the year among the coins monitored by CoinMarketCap data.

Why is it moving?

DOGE rose in parallel with other major cryptocurrencies, as the global market capitalization of digital currencies at the time of publication was up 3.75% to $ 1.910 billion.

Wednesday morning DOGE was the third most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) after BTC and ETH.

DOGE has also attracted a lot of investor interest on social media, according to data from Stocktwits.

Tuesday, during the second quarter earnings call of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), the CEO of the company Brian Armstrong stated that the platform is “agnostic” in the choice of winning crypto, in reference to the listing of DOGE during the quarter.

Meanwhile, a planned update that was supposed to reduce transaction fees on DOGE will suffer some delay, as tweeted by the cryptocurrency co-creator. Billy Markus.

According to Melanie Schaffer of Benzinga, Dogecoin is “putting itself” in a bullish pattern.

