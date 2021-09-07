Dogecoin, why is the coin collapsing today?

In the early hours of Tuesday Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) plunged 10% daily to $ 0.284.

The movements

Over the past seven days, the Shiba Inu themed coin has gained 2.8%.

DOGE lost 8.23% compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 4.15% up Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Since the beginning of the year, DOGE has risen by 4,864%; in early May, the coin reached an all-time high of $ 0.74.

Why is it moving?

At the time of publication, all major cryptocurrencies were in negative territory, and DOGE was no exception, as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 4.3% daily to $ 2.26 trillion.

DOGE attracted relatively low interest on Twitter on Tuesday morning, as it ranks behind several cryptocurrencies in number of mentions, according to data from Cointrendz.

At the time of publication, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) appears to have achieved the highest level of interest with 8,880 tweets, while DOGE was mentioned in 2,033 tweets.

Three famous technical analysts – Justin Bennett, Scott Melker (also known as The Wolf of All Streets) and the analyst known under the pseudonym of Altcoin Sherpa – they made bullish remarks on DOGE over the weekend.

Altcoin Sherpa stated that it is not a question of “if” DOGE will reach the 1 dollar level, but of “when”; Melker said DOGE “looks ready to levitate again” at the $ 0.35 level.

Meantime, Wifedoge (CRYPTO: WIFEDOGE), a token calling itself the wife of DOGE, last week saw its market cap soar to $ 2.32 million, with gains of over 3,000% in a single day in terms of capitalization. market.

Wifedoge has reserved 5% of its coins to the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk, which according to the project will be given to him “at the right time”.