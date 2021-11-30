Dogecoin withdrawals on Binance are back available

Withdrawals in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are again available on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume.

What happened

According to a statement from Binance, the trading platform led by Changpeng Zhao would have restored the withdrawals in DOGE after having previously suspended them due to some technical problems.

The exchange said that the maintainers of Binance and Dogecoin Core have worked together to “diagnose, fix and prevent” the recurrence of problems.

“On Saturday (November 27) we tested everything by making withdrawals available again, but we did it with discretion to make sure there were no further problems, and we are now pleased to announce that withdrawals are fully available again from today,” he said. Binance.

Because it is important

Binance said on Monday that its users have not been able to withdraw DOGE for the past 17 days.

According to the platform, the underlying problem was inadvertently triggered when previous DOGE updates dating back to 2019 caused a conflict between the two – meaning that Binance could not process withdrawals until it created a new wallet for DOGE. .

Previously, the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk had harassed Zhao for allegedly mistreating DOGE clients on Binance.

On Monday, Zhao posted details of a “DogeorTesla” contest on Twitter, in which he asked his followers if they’d rather win a custom Dogecoin or DOGE-themed Tesla worth $ 50,000.

Price movement

At the time of publication, DOGE was up 8.32% daily to $ 0.22.