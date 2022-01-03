Dogecoin’s price fluctuates with the new update

Source: AdobeStock / Chinnapong

Today Dogecoin (DOGE) fell after yesterday’s 12% increase since it was posted L’update Dogecoin Core, which aims to address a number of security concerns associated with the popular meme coin, as well as reduce transaction fees and improve performance.

Dogecoin update

According to a GitHub note, the 1.14.5 update is “a new minor version”, which includes security updates and network policy changes. The note urges all users, miners and operators of Dogecoin Core to update immediately.

The update Dogecoin Core addresses two vulnerabilities that are currently affecting the majority of users: Remote Code Execution in Dogecoin QT (CVE-2021-3401) and Sensitive Information Exposure on Unix platforms (CVE-2019-15947), as per GitHub version.

In particular, the update reduces Dogecoin’s transaction fees from DOGE 1 to DOGE 0.01 per transaction, decreasing the commission by 99%.

On November 7 Dogecoin Developers he unveiled update for the first time, sparking a frenzy around the coin. Following the news, Dogecoin, which was trading at around USD 0.26 that day, climbed to nearly USD 0.30 on November 8, according to data from CoinGecko, gaining more than 12%.

It has since corrected downward and at 10:13 UTC, DOGE was trading at USD 0.28, down 1.7% on one day. It increased 3.4% in one week.

DOGE price chart:

Source: coingecko.com

Elon Musk appreciates the Dogecoin update

Meanwhile Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla And SpaceX, known as a Dogecoin supporter, showed his appreciation for the update, calling it “important”.

A Twitter user, in response to Elon Musk, has said: “Elon, the first important step has arrived: so many people contributed to this version! First the developers and then the whole community pushed for this version with extraordinary enthusiasm.”

In mid-August Dogecoin Foundation, a non-profit organization aiming to support cryptocurrency, has announced its restoration after nearly six years of absence, vowing to support the meme coin community, as well as promote the future of Dogecoin’s blockchain.

The foundation said, “We are here to accelerate the development effort by supporting the current Dogecoin Core and future Dogecoin Developers to work full time through sponsorship, as well as welcoming new contributors who want to collaborate on the project.”

