DogMan, Luc Besson’s return to directing counts on Caleb Landry Jones

Born in 1989, the filmography of Caleb Landry Jones, Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for Nitram and lately at with Tom Cruise in his latest Finch. In fact, he will be the protagonist of the DogMan with whom we will review Luc Besson in the control room.

We are far from the eponymous film with which Matteo Garrone scooped up awards in 2018, although the French film – written by the director himself – also focuses on hard life, in this case of a child, and his love for dogs.

A project that follows its latest test, inAnna of 2019, but above all the financial debacle of Valerian and the city of a thousand planets 2017. Main reason for the difficulties of his production company EuropaCorp, which in 2020 was forced to join the Vine Alternative Investments of New York, co-producer of the film.

That should come in in production in May, with the beginning of filming that will take place between France and the United States. Consistent with Besson’s thirty-year commitment to the production of French films in English – like the others Leon, Nikita, Taken or Lucy – and the current one, in development of several projects, between films and TV series.

As for Caleb Landry Jones, before Nitram we saw it in the Oscar nominated film The Florida Project by Sean Baker and in a couple of award-winning such as Get Out – Escape by Jordan Peele o Three posters in Ebbing, Missouri. And although the Texan actor continues to find time for his career as a musician, given that as such he has released the two albums “The Mother Stone” And “Gadzooks Vol. 1”.