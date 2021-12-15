Dogs mutilated just to follow a trend on social media: a horrible gesture

A horror to which dogs are subjected only to follow a trend on social media. They are mutilated by the breeders themselves

Nowadays, social networks are a constant presence in the life of many. In addition to meeting new people all over the world, the various social networks are also used for work, and this is how Influencers are born.

Through sponsorships, the people who decide to take this path make their life public, telling their followers how they spend their days. Fans, especially the younger ones, take an example from their idols, wanting to copy or want to own what is offered to them on the various profiles.

However, sometimes it would be necessary to stop for a moment and understand which direction the desires are taking. Unfortunately this is the case with dogs with cropped ears, sported by some well-known Influencers. They will have obtained them by complying with all the laws that exist, and taken the puppy in a legal way, but many, in order to emulate them, give in to offers from horrible breeders who, in order to earn some money, would be willing to do anything.

Thanks to an investigation by the BBC, we learn of a dark world, where legality is not the strong point of these breeders, but above all not even the love for puppies that are seen only and exclusively as objects.

The disturbing new fashion on social media: the horror of mutilated dogs

Following your idol on social media does not require you to necessarily have everything he owns, also because it would be impossible. It would also be necessary to guess where it is right to stop before making a terrible gesture.

Unfortunately, one of the latest fashions that is becoming popular is to own a puppy with the ears cropped. Before continuing, we must be clear on the fact that for the animal it is a mutilation! His ears are not something he can do without and have no consequences.

They might have health problems, be grumpy, don’t want anyone to touch that cut part of them anymore. In addition, they could present problems related to their behavior, as dogs use their ears as a means of communication with the outside world.

A BBC reporter, carried out an investigation in United Kingdom, going undercover, to understand how the world behind these sad barbarians worked. The reporter was offered to buy a puppy, with mutilated ears, for about 15 thousand euros. When asked how the breeder should have responded if someone asked questions, the response received was to say that the dog was taken by an Irishman who was in Europe.

Because in the UK, thanks toAnimal Welfare Act, cutting off puppy ears is illegal. The reporter is assured that the four-legged will be equipped with passport and microchip.

Another breeder he met guaranteed the effectiveness of false passports and the microchip as it was a practice he had carried out for a long time, and thanks to these documents he had been able to bring animals around the exhibitions without any kind of problem. .

For the umpteenth time, puppies are seen as objects, things of little value, useful only to generate a profit. Thanks to the investigation, some puppies have been kidnapped and entrusted to a charity, Hop, which will take care of them.

The British Government to combat these illegal farms, he is thinking of one law that also prohibitsimport of puppies, under 6 months of age, who had their ears amputated.

To cause pain to another living being, only for aesthetic and economic purposes, cannot be defined as human. They are puppies, small and tender four-legged just come into the world, who should only know the beauty that one has to offer them, and not the horror of being seen only as objects.

They are beautiful without having to make any changes to them and love them above all the only behavior we should have towards them.

